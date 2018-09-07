Here we go again. New NFL controversy about kneeling during football games. For anyone who has been hiding under a rock over the last few days, let me give you a recap.
Sports brand Nike has just started an advertising campaign with Colin Kapernick as their new paid spokesperson. The catch phrase printed over a close head shot of Kapernick reads “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” The former NFL quarterback posted the ad on his page with the hashtag #JustDoIt
As you can imagine, response ranges from written support from fans to Nike clothing and shoe burning videos. Social media platforms have exploded everywhere. It seems that everyone is talking about Nike.
NFL officials are reportedly fuming over the release of the campaign mere days before the official start of the 2018 football season. However, their public response was tactful, quietly avoiding the landmine of offending fans who may support Kaepernick and his cause.
NFL Executive Vice President Jocelyn Moore said in a statement. “The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” She continued, “The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.”
Nike stock dropped 2.5 percent over the last few days. This is hardly a sign of the demise of the company over this ad campaign.
There are calls for a national boycott of Nike. Personally, I could not care less. I am however, deeply interested in what would drive us to give Nike this much attention.
This is not our first go-round with Kapernick and the kneeling controversy. This is not our first time talking about the racial injustice that the kneeling is supposed to spotlight. This is hardly the first time fielding complaints about the kneeling and how it is perceived as disrespectful to the flag or to the anthem.
Yet we have resolved nothing. We have not changed laws that would address injustice, inequity or whatever bad attitudes or outcomes regarding race are being called this week. Few of us are working to make it better in the impoverished settings where said injustices often take place. The NFL released a policy for players which they don’t enforce.
We have not made progress on these problems in any direction. A child can see it.
Politically, we are not interested in resolving these issues. We have gathered together around the issue of the flag, kneeling and racial injustice to have a fight. And this fight is manufactured and growing because of the media.
Media, particularly advertisers, receive a big payoff for creating anger. People in emotionally triggered states often can’t stop shopping. Retailers know this and find ways to play mind games to get you to spend. I predict the drop in Nike stock won’t last long.
It should be clear why Nike started the new phase of this fight around the anthem. It is profitable. So why are the rest of us fighting over the anthem, kneeling or this silly Nike campaign?
It is simple. We have an addiction. Americans are on political crack.
Like an addict, we keep ourselves in an emotionally altered state. Fight or flight. Outcry is running our lives, our emotions and our politics. We scream boycott about everything.
We use outrage the way that some people use crack.
Arguing is a way to experience human connection with no commitment. You don’t get your need to be validated met or meet anyone’s else’s need either. Unmet needs usually lead to more fighting. About the same subject. Over and over.
We could have real discussions about race, class or injustice but we don’t dare be truthful or vulnerable with our feelings. We won’t admit mistakes. Or our fears. We maintain the status quo.
No wonder we have made no progress on these issues.
I do not care about Nike, kneeling nor the anthem. Nor should you. Perhaps we should begin caring about and for one another instead.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.