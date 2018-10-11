***

Dr Fagin is a Senior Fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver, and a longtime promoter of skepticism and critical thinking. He is a contributing writer for the Skeptical Inquirer, a member of the Committee for the Scientific Investigation of Claims of the Paranormal, and has represented the skeptical perspective at panels and public debates in Colorado Springs for more than two decades. His views are his alone. Readers can contact Dr. Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.