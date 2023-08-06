After gastroenterologists’ failure to control his bleeding duodenal ulcer, my patient needed surgery. In the OR, I had to peel off a dead gall bladder from the duodenum to reveal a gaping, irregular duodenal perforation. After suturing the artery and removing the gall bladder, I contemplated using his stomach to repair the gaping duodenal defect. Before that though, I placed a call to my surgeon friend. “You’re doing exactly what I would do,” he said, adding, “So sorry I am in Hawaii,” explaining why he couldn’t personally assist me.

In the three decades we were friends and colleagues, this was how many of our conversations went. We talked medicine and a plethora of other subjects including climate change. He didn’t believe in it. A medical scientist refusing to look critically and objectively at scientific data was quite astounding to me. His denial bordered on a point of doctrinal faith. At the outset and as our friendship deepened, we discussed the science of oceans’ rising acidity and temperature and coral bleaching. He batted it all with a gentle wave. Still, our friendship grew.

The lack of credence in one topic was part of a larger philosophical tapestry. Or a lack of one. Unlike me now, a liberal from a very conservative tribe, he had always been a conservative. And yet, we had myriads other topics to discuss and agree on. A moment came in our relationship when we, without saying it, just didn’t talk about the craziness and unethical behavior of some politicians. I know he saw them; I know he lamented it like many other conservatives. He simply didn’t voice his criticism.

Our opposing political views did not preclude our friendship. I say this in view of a tearing apart of America; as states paint themselves a deep red, saying, “damn the rest;” and families erect walls dividing each other into blue or red colors. I remember Polonius’ wise words to Laertes, his son in Hamlet: “Those friends thou hast, and their adoption tried, Grapple them to thy soul with hoops of steel.” Friends are the soil society is grown on — hard to grow; so easy to scuttle.

My friend, an avid consumer of news, regularly brought a copy of the Denver Post to the hospital. Often he commented on my columns, saying I had expressed what he wished he could have, better. There was always a gentleness in his criticism — compared to our current abrasive, lancinating and demeaning contests.

No matter our opinions, we respected each other. The understanding that each of us did what was best for our patients and our colleagues, catapulted us through society’s murky waters to the surface where the air of reason is always fresh. We together did so much more for those we cared for than was done with others who saw me in a different light. The difference was, they lacked the will to look and listen, to appreciate the wisdom and nuance of points of view. Differences in our politics were dwarfed by our friendship and the lives we saved. Lamentably, a great many Americans waste the treasure of “knowing the other.”

It’s often said that what unites us is more than what divides us. But, saying things does not make them happen or prove their veracity. Our vocalized hopes and ideas must be worked on. It’s also good to remember that America in the past survived similar fevered convulsions; it’s seen McCarthys, Roy Cohns and their clones and survived. We must hold onto each other until the fever breaks.

The weather changes the world’s witnessing now were unimaginable three decades ago when my friend and other conservatives refused to believe in the scientific data. I on the other hand saw it clearly for I had an open scientific mind.

I saw the desert’s surreptitious creep southwards in Africa. No matter what anyone believes, we are in the grips of a climate catastrophe I forecasted whenever we conversed in quiet, civilized tones. Now sadly, the monster of heat and the devil of deluge consume and drown more and more of us, no matter our ideology. Still, in deluge or conflagration, I hope friends will float a boat or put out flames.

My patient survived. Three months later, we removed all his drains. In between time, many more Coloradans have survived, through my touch. Touch is what we owe each other. Our hands’ gentle touch.

Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies. He has written a memoir and a novel recounting Kenya’s bloody colonial history.