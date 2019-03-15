We are less than three months into 2019, and there have already been teacher strikes in Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland and throughout West Virginia. And while the specific areas of contention are salaries, hours, working conditions and charter schools, these walkouts reflect our teachers’ profound dissatisfaction with the nation’s schools.
This unhappiness with K-12 education is not limited to teachers. Poll after poll show that the public shares this concern. A 2018 Gallup poll tells us that 55 percent of the public are dissatisfied with our schools; the 2018 Education Next poll that 76 percent give our schools a grade of C or lower; and the 2018 Phi Delta Kappa poll seconds this with 81 percent at C or lower.
These opinions are worth noting because they are linked to the belief that school quality stands at the center of our economic, social and civic well-bring. A 2019 Pew poll has education third on the list of the public’s most pressing priorities, just behind the economy and health care and just ahead of terrorism, Social Security and Medicare.
But after decades of school reform we know that improving schools is not a simple process. Progress, if any, has been frustratingly slow.
But all is not lost, lessons have been learned. Here are five of the most important.
Federal leadership: While the federal government plays a limited role in dictating school policy because of the 10th Amendment and small financial stake (the federal government only contributes 10 percent of K-12 funding), Washington is in a unique position to bring education to the national fore. But, given Washington gridlock, they are failing in this responsibility.
Money matters: There is a legitimate debate about the exact impact of dollars on classroom quality, but there is no question that money plays an important role in supporting teacher salaries and training, infrastructure, safety, research, and a wide curriculum and deep extracurricular activities. Unfortunately, many schools now have less money than they did before the recession.
Financial equity: This is a corollary to money matters. Almost half of K-12 funding comes from property taxes. So it follows that wealthier districts have larger per capita budgets. A study by the Learning Policy Institute shows that the richest districts outspend poorer districts by a factor of ten. This has a significant impact on equality in education outcomes.
A web of services: Schools are just one of many factors that contribute to academic success. Others include family income and education, community supports and social services. Without taking these into account and inserting additional services where needed, many students cannot succeed in school.
Teachers, teachers, teachers: Regardless of one’s political persuasion or educational philosophy, everyone agrees that the quality of the teacher is the most important in-school factor.
And everyone also agrees that teachers are overworked and undersupported. Bottom line: if we are to improve schools, teachers stand at the middle of any kind of effective reform.
None of these problems are insurmountable, but none have quick fixes. To give our students the education they, and the nation, need and deserve, we need to prepare ourselves for a long, grueling and sustained effort. Nothing short of this will succeed.
Gene A. Budig is the former president of Illinois State and West Virginia universities and former chancellor of the University of Kansas. He was also past president of baseball’s American League. Alan Heaps is a former vice president of the College Board in New York City.