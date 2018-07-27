Time again to propose the solution to the immigration dilemma. It is not going away. I keep telling everybody that the immigration conundrum won’t be solved as long as you keep doing the same thing you have done for decades. The old definition of insanity comes to mind. You’re insane if you do the same thing over and over again and expect different results. So, are you crazy or are you in your right mind?
Ponder this: We already have an immigration system: This is a formal system, even if no one will admit it. It has a name. It’s called illegal immigration and it works pretty well. For U.S. employers, anyway. It’s a different story for the workers. They suffer terribly when they run the gauntlet of the Tortilla Curtain. That’s bad enough, but worst of all, they are forced to stay in the U.S. once across. You are indeed insane if you choose to risk the perils of the Tortilla Curtain again, once you’ve made it. See, the truth is that most workers don’t want to live in the U.S. They want to make money but then they want to go home. But they can’t because now the Tortilla Curtain is worse than the Iron Curtain. It’s a high tech barrier, forcing people to pay brutal coyotes to guide them across. And those guys will not hesitate to cut your throat if they think they need to.
Most border crossers are seeking work. But the way they cross the border is insane. Everybody knows this. It has to change. The solution is not difficult. It can be a win-win situation, for the workers, for their home countries, and for the U.S. economy. The reality is that the U.S. economy has an insatiable appetite for low-wage workers. This will always be true in capitalist systems, unjust as it may be. In order to supply low-wage workers, we need to negotiate treaties with Latin countries and set up a guest worker program, one that pays better wages than they can earn at home and safeguards their rights.
We have never seriously negotiated an ethical guest worker program with Latin countries. The notorious Bracero Program was a disaster of exploitation for the workers. A guest worker program would provide workers in the agricultural, meat processing, construction, landscaping, and hospitality industries, to list only some of the areas needing workers. Generally, American workers do not pick crops, work in slaughter houses, do cement laying, clean hotel rooms, offices and private homes, etc. The pay is too low and the work is often dirty and hard. The key is to have U.S. employers, the U.S. government and Latin governments work together to regulate the flow of workers northward and southward. Via the Internet, employers could request workers, but only to do certain specified kinds of work, the kinds of jobs typically done by immigrants. The government would then bring them in. The sending countries would establish employment bureaus to recruit the workers. Inspectors from both the U.S. and the sending countries would monitor compliance with the rules. The system would be built on biometric ID cards. Workers would need to return home after a set period of time to recover a percentage of wages deposited in banks in their home countries.
The ID cards would insure they got their money and also insure legal border crossing when they come to work again. The vast majority of workers would prefer this rather than to risk the Tortilla Curtain. And we would save billions without the need for expensive border security.
This is just an outline of a program. The devil is in the details. It doesn’t address the 11 million illegal immigrants already here. Many of them can be folded into the guest worker program provided that they could return to Latin America but also return to the U.S. where their families are. Then there are the low-skilled U.S. citizens who also need jobs. Labor unions can recruit these U.S. workers and should have no fear of a guest worker program. Unions can recruit U.S. workers and press for comprehensive job training programs to train them for our high-tech economy.
It goes without saying that trust and cooperation among all the parties is absolutely essential for a successful guest worker program.
But that’s why you negotiate treaties.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.