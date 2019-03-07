Last Sunday was Bloody Sunday. The title is an annual commemoration of the beginning of the Selma to Montgomery march – an important demonstration of the civil rights era of the sixties. This year marks the 54th anniversary of the day.
Back then on March 7, 1965 around 600 people led by John Lewis (who is still in Congress) walked to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama. The peaceful protestors found their way blocked by Alabama State troopers and local police who ordered them to turn around. When the protesters refused, the officers shot teargas and waded into the crowd, beating the nonviolent protesters with billy clubs and ultimately hospitalizing over 50 people.
One hundred years after the end of the Civil War, many Black Americans were still facing barriers to register or to vote. In Selma, African-Americans made up almost 50 percent of the population, but only 2 percent were registered voters. Discrimination and intimidation tactics backed by law enforcement kept black people in Selma from registering and voting. They needed to cause an outcry about the unfairness and unconstitutionality of their voting situation.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed just a few months later.
This past weekend, marchers began with a breakfast and service in Brown Chapel AME Church, the starting point of the 1965 march. They were joined by several 2020 presidential candidates including Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders. Also present was Hillary Clinton. Such diverse candidates — a sign of progress.
Booker along with civil rights leader Jesse Jackson (who was at the first march in 1965), casually marched with around 1,000 Sunday afternoon to Edmund Pettus Bridge. The protesters were not blocked at all. They passed the cheering audience and posed for the cameras everywhere. The only police were guarding the marchers. Another sign of racial progress.
One hundred and fifty-four years after the end of the Civil War few black people are still facing barriers to voting. The poll and literacy taxes are gone. In Selma, African Americans make up 80 percent of the population and 66 percent voted in elections in 2018. Voter registration for minorities has progressed.
Unfortunately, discrimination was tried in Alabama. The state closed DMV offices in mostly black counties but were ordered to reopen with extended hours. Being sued helped errant officials to act right. No intimidation tactics that we know of were tried. We are way past Jim Crow.
Still demonstrators, mostly from outside of Alabama and tied to toxic political narratives marched. They complained about voter suppression as though it is a widespread problem. Voter suppression and supposed barriers to voter registration also were a huge part of Sunday’s television broadcasts.
It fascinates me that in 2019 we are still telling the American public that barriers to voting is a threat to our country’s unity. Five percent of white people, nine percent of Hispanic people and nine percent of black people have difficulty in getting registered or to the polls as well. I often wonder if these people are simply displeased with bad candidates.
These presidential candidates in Selma are merely engaging in political theater. Neither these political operatives, or reporters who pass on showing data, tell us how few in our country experience these so-called “barriers”. Plus, the actual commemoration of Bloody Sunday isn’t until today.
Tamika Mallory, co-president of the Women’s March, told ABC this past weekend, “Everyone runs to Selma to take photos, to do the photo ops. …. Are you here to honor the legacy, not in the form of photographic memory, but in the form of fighting for the rights of those people who the Selma movement was all about?”
As Colorado passes laws built around these distortions, we need to ask ourselves those same questions. Telling the public that people of color and the poor can’t do things like getting an ID or registering on time is racist and classist. Certain representatives in the Colorado House were doing that just a few weeks ago. So much for those folks being the champions of race and class.
Bloody Sunday deserved an emphasis on the progress in civil rights it created. Next year let’s do better.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.