I am vexed about illegal immigration. I am hardly the only one. Pretty much anyone looking at our immigration system and its handling of illegal immigrants in the United States is vexed.
And no wonder. Our executive, legislative and judicial branches of government are not making headway in getting illegal immigration under control. This process is like a game of “hot potato”. We watch, perplexed as the issue gets passed around. And around.
Recently, the executive branch tried to unravel the Gordian knot of illegal immigration policy. Most of us watched President Donald Trump start a firestorm of criticism with the controversial policy of separating children from their parents. Critics, including many in the GOP, complained that the policy was unkind and caused the children involved trauma. Not surprisingly, that policy was rescinded quickly.
Protests broke out across the country demanding that the children involved be returned to their parents. That seems like a fair request. So, the Trump administration is working on it. So much for the executive branch.
The legislative branch of government began trying to solve the illegal immigration problem, a long-standing issue. Despite this extensive history, Congress introduced bills that went further than getting rid of the offensive policy. They proposed comprehensive reform of immigration laws. All were rejected.
To silence critics, the Trump administration pivoted from the offensive policy of separating the children from their parents. Now, the Trump administration says that it will keep families together during the immigration judicial process.
I’m sure that the administration will be sued for its new stance. On to the judicial branch of government for a ruling to bring some balance. Maybe.
In 2014, the Obama administration was sued for keeping families together in detention while processing and deporting them as quickly as possible. It lost. I’m not sure that President Trump will succeed in this practice when Obama failed.
But we can certainly try as this practice seems more humane. There will be new cases tried — in our judicial branch.
Last week, an outcry started to abolish the ICE agency. This is total nonsense.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar bravely espoused a smart and balanced view. “We are always going to need immigration enforcement,” Klobuchar said on ABC’s “This Week.” “I think we know that… the issue is what are those policies.”
But smart and balanced views are in short supply in our executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. To solve any problem, you must be willing to engage in a solution. Or a compromise.
Am I crazy, or are all our branches supposed to answer to the American people?
Our citizens views of illegal immigration and thoughts on how to solve it vary, but mandates are emerging. A new survey — a Harvard-Harris poll, by former Clinton pollster and strategist Mark Penn was conducted June 24-25, with 1,448 registered voters. Here are the highlights.
73 percent of Republicans, 49 percent of Democrats, and 60 percent of independents said border security is inadequate.
84 percent of Republicans, 79 percent of Democrats, and 78 percent of independents favored hiring more immigration judges “to process people in custody faster.”
81 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of Democrats, and 66 percent of independents said illegal border crossers should be sent home.
70 percent of Republicans, 41 percent of Democrats, and 58 percent of independents said asylum should be limited to cases of government persecution rather than to allow people to stay simply on the basis of violence in their home countries.
92 percent of Republicans, 51 percent of Democrats, and 69 percent of independents said stricter enforcement of existing laws would help the problem, rather than loose enforcement.
94 percent of Republicans, 76 percent of Democrats, and 83 percent of independents — said that cities should be required to notify immigration authorities.
When our executive, and legislative branches begin to represent the will of the American people, we will see more problem solving and less games. I am looking forward to that.
If you would like more stats from the survey, check it out at the Washington Examiner: washingtonexaminer.com/news/donald-trumps-mainstream-immigration-policy
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.