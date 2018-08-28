With baker Jack Phillips in the news again, this time over refusing to bake a cake celebrating an individual’s coming out as trans, this would be a good time for leaders to bring Americans together.
Unfortunately, Donald Trump is incapable of that. Barack Obama could unify the U.S., but only by returning to his pre-presidential roots.
That earlier Obama would have said something like this:
My fellow Americans, I came on the national stage as a state legislator fourteen years ago when I declared that despite everything political consultants have done to divide us, we are not a red state America and a blue state America, but the United States of America.
I said that “there’s not a black America and white America and Latino America and Asian America; there’s the United States of America…we worship an awesome God in the blue states…and, yes, we’ve got some gay friends in the red states.”
I said “we are one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America.”
I said what we all know is true. Yet today we remain divided, even on issues on which people of mutual respect could compromise. I have to admit that my segment of the political class has not modeled compromise.
That struck me a while back, after the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission U.S. Supreme Court case, where the traditionally religious baker refused to bake a same sex wedding cake. I support same sex marriage, but I didn’t like it when government bureaucrats scolded that baker, said he is no better than a Nazi, because his religious faith says to abstain.
Heck, just a few years back I opposed same sex marriage, and I wouldn’t want anyone calling me a Nazi.
So I went to Lakewood Colorado, and shared some cake and coffee with that baker, Jack Phillips. Jack and I disagreed on some things, but we agreed that as Americans, we can disagree without being disagreeable.
Just recently, I read a letter from Bob Maranto, a school board member in Arkansas.
Now, Bob likes me personally, but he’s annoyed that my administration imposed unhelpful regulations on local school districts like his, and he gave a couple examples.
Bob said that if I want to run the public schools, then I should put my own kids in public schools and go run for school board.
So I called Bob, and had a good conversation. I admitted that sometimes things look different from far away. People like me need to talk with people like him, instead of preaching at them.
We are at our best when we disagree without disrespect. I have not always modeled that.
One time I said Republican voters “cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them.” Me and other Ivy League graduates should not judge people we do not know.
To paraphrase something my friend Paul Ryan said of our current commander in chief, that behavior fits the textbook definition of prejudice.
When elites like me scold our fellow Americans, they get revenge. When we treat them as children to pacify, rather than citizens to negotiate with, they get revenge. That revenge is in the White House right now, and I think we all can do better than that.
And certain Republicans who say all kinds of crazy things about me, they should do better too, a lot better. Republicans used to be the grownups.
We should talk with rather than at our fellow Americans, embracing our nation’s rich ideological and religious diversity.
Fox News should hire some liberals, and National Public Radio might hire an Evangelical or two. My alma mater, Harvard, could have more than a token Republican professor. Ideological diversity at Harvard would give my daughter Malia a better education, exposing her to different viewpoints.
Maybe if I had a conservative professor at Harvard, I would have not have trusted KGB Colonel Vladimir Putin. Maybe if Donald Trump got a better education at Penn, he would not be repeating my mistake
Religious and ideological diversity won’t kill us.
What will kill this country is if we keep with our own kind, yelling at instead of listening to fellow Americans who think differently, holding different standards for our party than for others.
That’s un-American.
Robert Maranto (rmaranto@uark.edu) is the 21st Century Chair in Leadership in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas when he is not channeling Barack Obama.