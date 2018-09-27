Suppose you were good at science and math in high school. Suppose you discovered engineering, computer science, or some other STEM field in college, and knew it was your thing. Now, as you enter your senior year, you’re starting to interview, and it’s pretty clear you won’t have any problem getting a job in industry. Six figure salary. Stock options. Health insurance, retirement plan, the works. Life is looking good.
Forget all that. Think about teaching instead.
Somebody has to teach America’s future Google geniuses and Facebook coders. Unfortunately, it’s getting harder and harder to see who will step up to the plate. But if you liked science and math in school, chances are it’s because you had a teacher who motivated and inspired you. (Ms. Heinen, Mr. Richardson, if you’re reading this, thank you).
This year, I somehow wound up in charge of hiring new faculty for my department. How bad is the situation? Everyone is talking about the “capacity crisis”.
Nobody knows how to teach the number of computer science majors we think the country is going to need. One report estimates that computer science Ph.D.s who want to go into teaching can count on five jobs for every applicant. That is not a typo.
I know I’m part of the problem. At the college level, most schools (including mine) require a Ph.D for a teaching position. That’s four or five years of your life beyond college, living barely above the poverty line when you could be out there making a good salary. No wonder it’s so hard to find young STEM faculty.
And don’t get me started about teachers’ unions, whose members include the vast majority of high school STEM teachers. They force almost all public-school districts to pay teachers of all subjects the same, regardless of economic reality (Colorado’s forward-thinking Douglas County is a notable exception).
A one-salary-fits-all policy makes absolutely no sense. College graduates with STEM skills have to give up a lot more to teach than someone who majors in art history. Why shouldn’t their compensation reflect that?
Despite the challenges, if you’ve got the mental horsepower to do science and math for a living, think about teaching. You don’t have to be a newly minted college graduate. Maybe you’re retiring from the military. Ever think about teaching STEM as a second career? You might be good at it. Have you made millions in a tech startup? Go inspire some young people and share what you know.
Whatever your background, you won’t make as much money as you would in industry. On the other hand, at least at the college level, we’re trying to make the sacrifice a little less painful. Virtually every university in the country pays their engineering and computer science faculty salaries that recognize we could always go to industry to make more dough. And let’s not forget that while money is important, it’s not the most important thing in life.
Parents, if you’ve got kids who are budding scientists, engineers, and mathematicians, and if they’ve got teachers who can nurture and develop their talent, be sure to thank them. While you’re at it, maybe drop a hint that paying it forward is a life path worth considering.
I’ve taught computer science, engineering and mathematics for over 30 years. I figure I’ve got another ten or so before I give the reins to the next generation. I just hope, when I ride off into the sunset, there’s somebody to hand them to.
Barry Fagin is Professor of Computer Science at the US Air Force Academy, and a Senior Fellow in Technology Policy at the Independence Institute in Denver. In 2012, he was named the Colorado Professor of the Year by the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education. His views are his alone, and not necessarily those of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government. He only wishes they were.