I am so done with political mayhem. Done with fake news. Where have all the reasonable people gone?
I am so angry that I am taking my fight to the street.
I am going to do something about what I want to see in this community. I am rolling up my sleeves to help bring back traditional values. Where’s the decency? The civility?
It is time for action.
Am I going to a protest? Nope, protest accomplishes so little. Just ask anyone who has gone to a protest to get rid of Trump.
Guys I hate to tell you this, but protest is just political theater. You spend all day with the people who think like you already.
If the protesters are lucky they get 30 seconds—1 minute on the local news. Watchers think the exact same thing that they thought before the protest was shown on the news.
You may be mad at me for saying this, but deep down you know that I am right. I don’t do protest because it rarely persuades anyone.
When I want to persuade and move change in my community, I walk the precinct.
I choose a candidate or cause that I agree with. Then I take time to walk and to turn out voters to elect that specific person or cause. I walk and talk with actual people in the precinct (unaffiliated ones) to get the result that I want. For some of you, walking the precinct will be a new concept. Please allow me to explain.
In the election world, a county is typically subdivided into precincts. Each address is assigned to a specific precinct with location where its residents go to vote. Sometimes several precincts will use the same polling station.
This is how we organize the 463,541 registered (active and inactive) voters in El Paso County. When candidates run for office, they get out and meet people in their homes. They knock on doors and talk to voters.
You see, most people have not decided how they feel about a candidate. They haven’t chosen anyone to back in the political races. In fact, the average person in El Paso County rarely knows who the candidate running in their precinct is.
It is always the same. City Council, County Commissioner, Colorado House Representative or the governor’s race. The candidate who gets in front of the most people will win.
You can help your candidate or cause to win. Just walk.
Television and radio are far less effective than a human being starting a conversation. Scientists studying voter patterns have told us that a personal touch — in this case a visit — increases voter turnout.
The smartest candidates get people to walk with them or on their behalf. Together you and your candidate ask what the issues are in an area. And together you listen to voters.
Your candidate needs your help. Your party needs your help.
Let me tell you about walking this past weekend. I set aside the morning till noon on Saturday. I jumped out of bed, put on my tennis shoes and met the campaign group at a local 7-Eleven.
I was given a clipboard, full of addresses. I was paired with an experienced couple to walk with. It was easy.
I walked at a leisurely pace. I had conversations with mostly unaffiliated voters who had never given local politics a second thought. Most were excited to receive a little guidance.
I saw people change their minds by getting information in person. I did get the occasional person who didn’t answer the door, even though I could see them sitting in their living room. I talked to others mowing the lawn who thanked me for coming by.
I have committed to one weekend a month.
When you walk a precinct, you can help form opinions. You can persuade. This is the hottest ground to make a difference. To create change. One house at a time.
Get what you want in our region. Stand for the values that you hold dear. Get out and walk.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.