After reading some of the recent national headlines involving veterans, I see Veterans Day in a different light.
On Veterans Day, we honor our military members through parades, celebrations by veteran organizations and special ceremonies at our national cemeteries. As we should. This year was the Centennial Commemoration of the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
But are we focusing on the veterans who need us the most?
Thousand Oaks, Calif., is in mourning. Ian David Long, a 28-year-old Marine veteran, shot 12 people to death in a local bar. He also shot himself to death. We don’t know why.
This veteran was showing mental health problems this year. In April, officers were called to his home, where deputies found him angry and acting irrationally. The sheriff said officers were told Ian Long might have PTSD stemming from experiences in his military service.
But no one did anything.
Hindsight is 20/20. We see clearly now that the young man needed mental health treatment. According to researchers at least 20 percent of those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan have PTSD and/or depression. Nineteen percent have traumatic brain injury (TBI).
In El Paso County, we are no strangers to issues showing up among our military population, with a military population of over 100,000, or one in six of our citizens. We have a veteran trauma court to route those in crisis to services, and our VA is quite busy.
But are we doing enough? Many of the very men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms need us to help them. We have hundreds of veterans in the Pikes Peak region experiencing homelessness — often because of PTSD.
These homeless vets are very similar to Ian Long. They are hurting because of PTSD, substance abuse, TBI and mental health problems.
We can’t ignore this need like they did in California. We must see hurting veterans and help them.
Toward that end, I’d like to introduce you to the Crawford House — an outreach of the Colorado Veterans Resource Coalition (CVRC). The CVRC works hard to address the need for housing, a structured and supervised living environment and support services in Colorado Springs for homeless veterans undergoing treatment for substance abuse and mental illness.
Recognizing that the main causes of homelessness among vets were substance abuse and mental illness, they partnered with other local organizations to develop solutions. Their approach worked.
The Crawford House program is the only program of its kind in Colorado: a private, nonprofit veterans residential treatment facility. The goal of the program is to make it possible for homeless veterans to get a job and a place to live on their own by the time they complete the program.
Some enter a subsidized housing program or one of the CVRC owned transition houses. The CVRC has five properties with low rents specifically for this purpose. And they also accept veterans’ families for this permanent housing.
Since the CVRC started providing services in 2001, it has helped thousands of homeless veterans. A stunning 83 percent have successfully completed their program requirements and moved into their own homes. I am sure that their high success rate is due to their structured program, work expectations and insistence on substance abuse and alcohol treatment.
On Veterans Day, we should continue to honor our local veterans. We should participate in parades, celebrations and events put on by veteran organizations and special ceremonies at our national cemetery.
As we go into the holidays, we need to make thoughts about vets in crisis a part of our everyday lives. Please take a moment to consider supporting Crawford House. They honor and lift vets in crisis but receive no support from the city or country funds. And the need of local vets for their services is growing.
You can support this venture with your time, your talents or with your treasure. Local veterans who are hurting deserve this kind of honor on every day, not just on Veterans Day.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.