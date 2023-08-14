Comrade Dave Williams and the Soviet-inspired wing of the Colorado Republican Party had a very bad day.

During a nine-hour marathon of mismanagement and chaos, the Colorado Republican State Central Committee (CRC) rejected Comrade Dave’s scheme to steal votes from members and cancel the 2024 Republican primary election. And along the way he demonstrated incompetence in overseeing a simple hand-tallied vote of just 336 voting members.

Colorado Republicans are now five months into the failed term of Comrade Dave who has embarked on an unprecedented abuse of his position.

Comrade Dave sent out a fundraising appeal where he promised he would use contributions to go after “RINOs” — Republicans in name only — who do not adhere to his self-defined ideological purity. Republican leaders such as Congressman Doug Lamborn, former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, Castle Pines City Councilman Roger Hudson, state Rep. Ron Weinberg of Loveland, and Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon have been publicly attacked by Comrade Dave.

Comrade Dave continues to pummel his predecessor, former GOP state chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown. The Williams-appointed CRC treasurer spent nearly an hour accusing Brown of financial mismanagement. When asked by a CRC member how much the state party has raised since Comrade Dave was elected, the treasurer either refused to say or he was unable to give such an accounting, both of which are very disturbing. It is kind of hard to take the treasurer’s allegations against Brown seriously when he cannot answer a simple question of how much the state party has raised.

But Comrade Dave did provide a very creative and pathetic reason for his inability to raise money: It’s all Brown’s fault because she financially mismanaged the party and left little money in the bank. In other words, he cannot raise money because the state party has no money. What would Comrade Dave do without abusing Kristi Burton Brown as a political punching bag?

Meanwhile, the most embarrassing moment of the meeting came during the election of a new CRC vice chair which featured five candidates.

Comrade Dave and his fellow stolen election conspiracists say the 2020 election was stolen from the defeated former president, Donald Trump, by Dominion Voting Systems and other companies. Dominion recently was awarded $757 million from Fox News after false allegations were made by the network that the company stole the election from Trump. Similar lawsuits are still pending.

Conspiracists contend the only credible way to accurately and efficiently conduct fair elections is to hand-count every ballot which was required at the CRC meeting. On the first ballot for vice chair, more votes were cast than actually credentialed. How could such a breach of voting integrity occur with such a fool-proof procedure?

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Remember, the conspiracists want to cancel the 2024 Republican primary election which would be conducted by elected, full-time county clerks in all 64 counties who hire well-trained, experienced, competent full-time staffs. Comrade Dave and his Soviet-inspired allies said they would conduct an internal Republican primary using volunteers at voting sites around the state where only registered Republicans could vote. Between CRC voting members who showed up for the meeting and those absent members who gave their proxies to voting members, there were a total of 335.99 votes cast at the meeting. Despite this limited number of votes, there were 15 more votes cast than credentialed on the first ballot for vice chair.

Imagine an internal Republican statewide primary overseen by Comrade Dave where multiple ballots must be prepared in all 64 counties for every office and where votes are being counted by well-meaning but barely trained volunteers. Multiply that 15-vote mistake among just 336 votes exponentially across the state. Talk about stolen elections!

On one hand, it would be comically delicious to watch these conspiracists try to pull off such a spectacle. But the integrity of the voting process and the credibility of the Colorado Republican Party — which is already headed to rock bottom under the stench of Trump conspiracies and the failed leadership of Comrade Dave — would be sacrificed to satisfy such schadenfreude.

The debate over the proposed bylaw to steal the votes of absent CRC members and forcibly cast those votes to cancel the GOP primary was deeply contentious and exposed Comrade Dave’s inability to run a meeting. State Rep. Anthony Hartsook tweeted that “I hope the media is not here, because we’re going to look terrible.” One journalist said the meeting devolved into angry chaos.

The proposed bylaw to steal votes failed to get the two-thirds majority required to pass which stunned the overly confident proponents. No previous state chairman has been so repudiated by the CRC after only five months in office.

The silence from Comrade Dave and his Soviet-inspired allies has been deafening since their defeat. Comrade Dave’s “leadership” has been recognized by national publications such as National Review, Politico and National Public Radio which focused on failing state Republican parties around the country.

And it’s only been five months.

Dick Wadhams is a former Colorado Republican state chairman who worked for U.S. Sen. Bill Armstrong for nine years before managing campaigns for U.S. Sens. Hank Brown and Wayne Allard, and Gov. Bill Owens.