Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15, commemorates the presence and contributions of 60 million Hispanic people in the U.S. There is no doubt that we have contributed mightily to the success and prosperity of the U.S.
But there is more to this than meets the eye.
We owe the huge Hispanic population to the Spanish empire, which in its heyday included all of Latin America except Brazil, most of the Caribbean countries, the Philippines, Guam, Equatorial Guinea, Spanish Morocco, and what is now Florida and the U.S. Southwest.
The vast empire was established in the 16th century by 4 million Spaniards in a country just emerging from the 700-year struggle against the Muslim Moors. The Moors left an indelible impression, not erased by la reconquista, the reconquest. Spain is in many ways more Arab and North African than she is European.
Spain’s prodigious burst of energy in the 16th century and the creation of an empire populated by millions of mixed race people, with a thin overlay of Spaniards on top, was an incredible accomplishment.
We remember this during Heritage month. Spain was powerful, but she harbors fatal flaws. Most prominent is the chronic political instability, inherited by Latin America. From 1500 to 1600, el Siglo de Oro (Golden Century), was a golden age, but Spain’s national identity was not yet formed.
This is true even now and has caused political instability with serious consequences. The most tragic is the bloody Civil War of 1936-1939. The wounds of the Civil War are not yet healed, bleeding out in separatist movements, such as in Catalonia.
Democracy in Spain has taken root, but only after much strife. This is also a characteristic of her offspring in Latin American.
In the 1820s, Spain lost her Latin American empire, the people inspired by the same spirit that drove North Americans to expel the British. But true independence for Latin countries is not a reality. Oppression by corrupt oligarchs is the norm rather than democratic rule.
The U.S. has not helped matters.
The U.S. is an empire, and as empires will do, we have fought wars of aggression. In these wars we acquired the territories and populations that make us the second largest Hispanic country in the world.
We cannot forget that we took half of Mexico’s national territory in the 1846-1848 war, which is why millions of Chicanos are now U.S. citizens. The tottering Spanish empire clung to life until we administered the coup de grace in 1898 and took Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines, which is why millions of Cubans, Puerto Ricans, and Filipinos are now U.S. citizens.
The U.S. has assumed the mantle of imperial overlord, intervening in the internal affairs of subordinate countries, whom we treat like protectorates rather than independent states.
We have replaced the autocratic Spanish elites who prevented the growth of democracy and the rule of law.
This is why we have an immigration crisis, millions of people fleeing war, crime, violence and poverty and coming to the United States.
You see, as the imperial British and French discovered, once you set up an empire, your subjects will forever and paradoxically look to you for salvation from the consequences of the elitist and unjust colonial rule you have imposed on them.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS, and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.