We just finished the primary political races for Colorado. I heard that we had a record number of voters turn out to vote in El Paso County. Here’s how that unfolded.
As reported in ColoradoPolitics.com, our County Clerk and Recorder’s Office received ballots from 131,656 of approximately 384,941 active registered voters. That puts voter turnout at around 30 percent.
On the day after the election headlines read, “Record voter turnout for primary election in El Paso County”. Everyone seems excited about so many participating in this important primary for Colorado.
Officials are attributing the record number of county voters to a new statewide policy that allows unaffiliated voters to participate in the primary election. Without a doubt, including the unaffiliated has increased the number of those voting in this important election.
Numbers for the State of Colorado are like the numbers in El Paso County. Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams’ office says more than 983,000 Coloradans voted. That record also puts voter turnout at about 30 percent.
Colorado has 3.8 million people eligible to vote. It seems strange that we have grown to accept 30 percent as victory.
When we were in school, 30 percent was a failing grade. Abject failure born of refusal to participate was labeled as bad. When I was growing up, it was a societal norm for laziness, apathy and failure to be met with punishment.
If we were lucky, our parents supported us or just plain forced us to make more effort. The goal was to get a higher percentage. Today, most of us who were pushed are thankful that we weren’t left to our devices.
Obviously, we don’t have parents to follow in voting. But we need leaders who will hold us accountable for our obvious lack of effort when it comes to completing ballots.
I would think that the national officials of both parties know more about increasing voter participation. Upon examination however, national reports regarding the turnout of eligible voters for all primary races nationally hovers around 30 percent. Little leadership there.
The Census Bureau voting survey shows reasons for not voting including; lack of interest (13 percent), dislike of the candidates or issues (13 percent). Some cited illness or disability (15 percent), especially among older registered nonvoters. Others had conflicting schedules (17 percent). A small percentage (6 percent) had problems with their voter registration, (3 percent) did not have convenient polling places, and another (3 percent) had a transportation problem. A minute few (less than 1 percent) cited weather.
We know that voter turnout is low. We also know why it’s low. Where are the leaders to show us how to increase our low turnout?
Look in the mirror. There is the leader that is needed. We must refuse to accept 30 percent voter turnout as acceptable.
Scientists studying voter turnout have told us that four things work. Educating early, a personal touch, positive peer pressure and healthy competition. Mandatory voting has been suggested too, but I can’t see that being received well in our country.
Educating early is easy. Instead of posting or talking about specific political positions, many of us need to switch to talking about local processes. You would be surprised at who does not know how to register or where to go to vote.
We can mentor some folks who have never voted through the process. A personal touch will help these people, especially the young who historically don’t vote much. Nicely applied peer pressure will go far.
Finally, we must be rid of toxic campaigns in the primaries and our general elections. Tell candidates and officials that you don’t appreciate mudslinging, and we may see less of it. Healthy competition will draw out voters who stayed home to get away from negativity. Tell folks why you want them to vote for your candidate without putting down anyone.
Let’s quit giving ourselves a participation trophy for voter turnout. Let’s put in the work and win with higher participation in the political process.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.