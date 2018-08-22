What is the latest headline coming out of Washington? I don’t know.
I have decided to spend the week slightly disconnected from the rancid version of a clown car that will be the national news this week. Something new will come out. Omarosa will release a new tape …… of nothing. Someone might go to prison in the collusion, conspiracy, witch hunt or probe — this week.
And just when it seems like we have a break in this circus, yet another clown will climb out of the car. It’s three rings of complete political chaos.
The media will unpack a variety of sound bites, news clips and click bait that will irritate, annoy and outrage both sides of the aisle. And the irony? Likely nothing will change.
This is not a jab at a certain party. I just am having a hard time seeing the worth of staying this angry, upset or distraught over things that might not change for a few years.
Please don’t get me wrong. I do not expect you to stop feeling anger. In fact, you can feel a small amount of anger daily without negative effect.
But prolonged and extended anger for months at a time with no resolution of the underlying issues can cause illness, depression or worse. The more time you spend angry, the more you lessen your ability to calm down. And people who can’t control a situation or other people just increase their anger.
Yet, in the name of politics, we stay angry about things that can’t be controlled.
“They are making us miserable!” we say. “They won’t allow women to break through the glass ceiling!” we say. “Minorities aren’t being included in the party!”, we rant.
We complain about our financial lives, our environment, and whatever party we aren’t in (or are in). According to us — “they” are responsible for everything wrong. But many of us judge the country, or our state — by the state of our individual lives.
Maybe we need to work on what can be controlled.
The person with the most power to change our individual lives — is us. Perhaps instead of calling our Colorado representatives, or railing against the White House, we should give ourselves a call.
We might need to refocus our anger to finding solutions instead of concentrating on the problem. But that means we might have to change what we are doing. Changing our selves does not include the “they” over there. Fixing our lives takes real work by us.
Colorado recently made the top 10 of U.S. News Quality of life ranking. The researchers looked at a variety of factors including healthy environment, social environment, education, economy and opportunity. They even looked at political involvement.
We also made the top 10 list of CNBC. They ranked the state by inclusiveness and according to them Colorado has some of the strongest anti-discrimination laws in the country.
I am not saying that we don’t have room for improvement in both parties. But we are moving forward.
Within politics, why are we so intent to make certain groups victims? Both parties have more women and minorities running than ever. And winning.
I think that at times, some of us make the mistake of judging our entire state and country by the limits of our personal experience.
We take how we feel in our small circles of influence and overlay it on to millions of people. We act as though how we feel — is how everyone should feel.
We need to stop with the blame. Whatever we don’t like in our lives, our state or our country has little to do with “they” or “them”. Even in the settings we don’t control.
Some of us need to take some time away from political discussions and work on our lives. We need to improve our finances. Or our way of relating to others. We need to get happier and then bring that to our politics, activism or campaigns.
It’s called personal responsibility. And it may be the smartest way to cast a vote for one’s self.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.