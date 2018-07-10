I am patriotic. Loving my country does not make me a toxic nationalist. The dictionary definition of being patriotic has always been: having or expressing devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country. I believe in all of that!
I see patriotism as a type of team spirit. Like most of you, I enjoy identifying as “American”. I will use any excuse to wear red, white and blue. I like Team USA!
My patriotism does not require blindness to our country’s faults. We have serious divisions and are not solving some of those problems.
But we are still a great nation. We have a system of governing that works better than so many others. We have a legal system (that misses applying laws equally sometimes) but has the correct framework to do it.
Researchers have recently redefined patriotism as “an attachment to country characterized by critical loyalty” and “questioning and criticism” driven by “a desire for positive change. These same researchers found that “an internalized sense of belonging to the nation,” correlates positively with political involvement.
But then these same researchers somehow concluded patriotic symbols– such as the flag and having a national sense of pride are harmful because these become conflated with conservative ideology.
This is ridiculous.
I am conservative. I want to “conserve” traditions, practices and systems in our country that are working. I believe in the authority of parents, teachers and government. I want leaders to be examples. And when they aren’t, I want them replaced with leaders who are.
I believe in the American dream. I don’t like welfare for myself and won’t use it, but understand some people needing help to get by. I am not crazy about taxes, but as a business owner and citizen, I pay my share. I work hard to support my family. I live within the rule of law. I suspect I am a typical conservative.
And I am mad.
I am beginning to understand exactly who thinks being patriotic is being some kind of Nazi. For these arrogant people, patriotism is only conferred on those actively criticizing, questioning and desiring to change our nation, as long as the questioner isn’t a conservative. That’s not fair.
These researchers go too far. They label people who like our nation the way that it is as engaging in “uncritical patriotism”. For them, only those who believe in criticism of our entire system are lovers of our nation. They say, contentment with the United States is divisive, toxic nationalism and white supremacy.
It’s yet another way to label conservatives as racist. I don’t know about you, but I am done with being called racist. Like you, I believe in equality.
No conservative wants anything to do with Nazism. Nazism has a disdain for democracy. Nazis are not interested in elections. They want to rule by fear and armed force. Nazism includes fervent anti-Semitism, supposedly scientific racism, and eugenics.
Patriotism does not include those things. Conservatism does not and can’t include anti-Semitism, racism or eugenics either. The supposed alt-right movement isn’t on the fringe of conservatism. Those people are simply not conservative. And with their abhorrent beliefs, they aren’t patriotic either.
Love for country — can be exercised by any citizen willing to do it. Patriots can and should question our nation, our policies or even our Constitution without having to change everything. This is evidenced by our constitutional amendments. We do not need a new system.
Patriotism is open to liberals, moderates or conservatives. Patriots can protest our Constitution, policies or injustice as they see it, but they do not have to. Patriotism can also be exercised by people who like our Constitution, policies and systems.
With all of its imperfections, I love our country. I still believe that one person can make a difference.
Ironically, even those citizens in America who vehemently hate our country have rights. It’s the American way. This is one of the reasons I love America. As Turning Point USA leader Candace Owens says, “You know that you live in a great country when even the people who detest it refuse to leave.”
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.