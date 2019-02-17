Identity politics exhaust me. Toxic forces push stereotypes that make “people of color’ afraid. Malevolent forces also push stereotypes that also make “white people” afraid. Both stereotypical narratives magnify negative incidents, attitudes and outcomes.
I’d like to interrupt this insanity to bring you something different. Since February is Black History Month, I’d like to bring you some history that we can use in our lives.
I’d like to present two historical figures. W.E.B. Du Bois and Booker T. Washington were scholars and activists. They were reared in the period of national turmoil after the Civil War. Polarizing forces threatened to tear the country apart.
Sound familiar?
Both scholars were committed to civil rights. Du Bois and Washington agreed that education was the key to social advancement. But it would be their differences that helped to birth what we see today as the modern civil rights movement.
Washington advocated vocational and industrial education. Born into slavery in the South, educational opportunities were limited. Fortunately, an industrial school allowed him to gain an education. After graduating, Washington went on to become an educator as well as an adamant supporter of industrial/vocational education.
Later, he founded the Tuskegee Institute. Washington promoted the idea that the best ways for black people to improve their lives was to make themselves valuable to society. He trained leaders — skilled tradesmen to provide services and goods that society could not do without.
Washington was against political agitation. He believed that black people could work within the established system and that economic power was the way to gain civil rights. You could say that Washington was the father of modern-day black conservatism. He preached personal responsibility, respect for authority and taught followers to become prosperous.
Du Bois was an advocate of classical training in liberal arts. Born in Massachusetts after emancipation, Du Bois grew up in the North as a free man. Racism was a rare part of his life experience.
For him, college was accessible, so Du Bois attended Fisk University and then Harvard from which he received a doctorate. Having received an education, he believed in a classical education over industrial training. Du Bois believed he would raise up the “the talented tenth” of leaders who, through their intellectual accomplishments, would rise to lead the black masses into equality.
Du Bois was for political agitation and vigorous protest. He believed that black people had to overthrow the capitalist system of the country to gain civil rights. You could say that he was the father of modern-day black liberalism. He preached Marxist ideals, began movements for freedom in other nations and taught his followers that earning was useless without the political power to safeguard wealth. Yet, both failed to get civil rights implemented.
They had the right goals. They wanted to lift black Americans. They rightly opposed lynching and racially motivated violence. Both men wrote truthfully about disparities in wealth, education and social standing between black and white communities.
They used good techniques to gain support. They believed nonviolent protest was the means by which equality could be accomplished. Each activist knew how to court allies and get their projects funded for the betterment of those whom they served.
They didn’t come together. Instead, the two activists spent decades fighting. Washington died, powerful enough to advise presidents. Meanwhile, Du Bois gave up on America and moved to Ghana. Neither achieved their goal. They needed each other but didn’t see it.
Each had a piece of the solution. They both were wrong about some things, too. History has made that clear. Toxic forces kept them from pooling their resources and achieving more together.
Today, civil rights being furthered takes everyone as well. Equality calls for both getting along and agitation. We can change our system without overthrowing it. To do this, we must get rid of our stereotypes. We have neither time nor energy to fight one another.
This is the lesson left for us by Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. Du Bois. All modern-day civil rights activists — conservative or liberal — stand on the shoulders of these giants. Shouldn’t we try to work together?
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.