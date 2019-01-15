Good leadership is seriously lacking in 2019. I realize that this is a bold statement. Researchers agree. Only half of Americans report confidence in the news media, business leaders or elected officials.
We see so some called leaders doing foolish things. Looking around we see some leaders grandstanding about important issues instead of problem solving. A dearth of decorum is noted as the influential act out badly in public discourse.
It is tiresome to watch leaders in fields tasked with contributing to solving problems insult others. Then we see bad leaders mistreating followers with sexual use, verbal abuse and even domestic or work violence.
Ironically, Gallup polls tell us that public trust in politicians and business leaders has risen recently from the historic low of 42 percent. As thought this rise is an achievement. Call me crazy, but 55 percent still strikes me as a failing grade.
Too many leaders in many fields today try to lead from a positional relationship. Ineffective leaders coerce because they have been appointed, elected or promoted into a position. They bully us into submission or inspire rebellion instead of earning trust.
Leadership involves four key things; establishing vision, sharing that vision with others, providing information, knowledge and methods to followers to implement that vision, and coordinating and balancing the conflicting interests of all members and stakeholders. I know this is difficult, but we watch leaders in politics, media or business hoping they succeed. Unfortunately, due to ideological polarization and self-centeredness, we rarely see those characteristics in media personalities, politicians or even in business leaders around us.
If the leaders aren’t modeling effective leadership, how are we (the followers) supposed to understand how being a good leader works?
I’d like to introduce you to John Maxwell. He is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach and speaker. This coach has trained more than five million leaders across the world through his EQUIP organization since 2013. He is currently touted as the world’s most influential leadership expert.
The flagship of training in the John Maxwell training world is the Live2Lead conference. Live2Lead is a leadership conference that is simulcast live annually to over 300 host sites around the world. In it both leaders and those who aspire to leadership are taught how to lead by serving others. and the secrets to developing leadership traits in others.
The international Live2Lead movement and John Maxwell will bring its internationally famous training to Southern Colorado on Monday, Jan. 21. The event will be at the Mining Exchange Grand Wyndham Hotel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is a unique chance for local leaders to be taught greater dimensions of leadership.
The rebroadcast in Colorado Springs will provide an array of new perspectives on how to lead through serving a team toward the growth and development of a successful business, not-for-profit, community organization. This training will provide its audience with many practical tools for personal and organizational growth in leadership.
This is not an event that will be broadcast on television, cable stations or any networks. Ever. Only certified John Maxwell coaches have access or licensing rights to the event.
I sat with board of The Colorado Springs Black Business Network (CSBBN), the main sponsor of the event and heard how they connected with the John Maxwell serve to lead movement. “Our Board has worked with the Kittridge Connection to offer local leaders a chance to set aside differences and come together.”, said CSBBN President Rodney Gullatte. “This training lends itself to both learning and application.” Maxwell Certified Leadership Coach Bob Kittridge said, “Live2Lead is also an opportunity to network with our local industry leaders in business, not-for-profit, and government as well as learning how to be a good leader who raises up others to lead as well.”
I highly encourage all leaders who can to attend. For those serving in the fields of business, politics, religion (all faiths) and media being taught how leadership should work through serving will give us an edge as we seek to solve the difficult issues of the Pikes Peak region.
