The Kyle Forti Bill, aka the Safe Families Bill, just passed in the Colorado House with a unanimous vote. A startling example of agreement in a Colorado Congress marred by fighting.
The bill was renamed in that session for Kyle Forti a dad, an advocate for children and a foster parent who recently died in a helicopter crash.
Forti and his wife, Hope, began pushing for the bill two years ago. This bill is a chance for parents — who love their kids but need some help — an option besides the foster care system.
Rep. Kim Ransom, a Douglas County Republican, and Rep. Jonathan Singer, a Boulder County Democrat, took the lead with a few other lawmakers to sponsor this bill. The bill was sorely needed.
In our approach to extreme family crisis — foster care — government takes the most vulnerable parents and punishes them with criminal charges. Then government takes the children away until the parents get it together.
At face value, it makes sense.
To facilitate the parent improving safety and parenting skills, case management is put in place. At- risk parents are ordered to attend therapy, parenting classes, visitation and court on top of trying to work to survive. Many cannot succeed.
If they get their kids back, the government hands those parents a bill for the foster care, adding financial stress. Even if they fix every problem in the family, the charges can become part of the parent’s permanent record. Unfortunately, a criminal record can keep parents from getting the income they need to support their recently returned children.
Government-run intervention is inadvertently creating additional family crisis.
Colorado Safe Families for Children decided to try doing family crisis intervention a different way. Without government. The small nonprofit began working with 10 Colorado churches to provide an alternative to foster care for at-risk parents years ago.
In their process, there was no government intervention and consequently no criminal charges, no court, no foster care bill, and no record. This saved the community vital tax dollars.
Suddenly, this agency received a cease and desist letter from the State of Colorado Department of Human Services. In the letter, the nonprofit Safe Families and its partner church families were informed that they were functioning as a child placement agency. Apparently, improving kid’s lives requires a license from the State of Colorado.
It’s ironic. The government decided to intervene in the community-based program that works because it does not use government intervention. Kelly McFadden, head of Colorado Safe Families for Children said, “The heart person in me goes ‘I can’t believe this. We’re just trying to help people.’”
That is what prompted lawmakers to create the Safe Families, aka Kyle Forti Bill. Rep. Jonathan Singer, one of the sponsors of the recently renamed Kyle Forti bill, summed it up well, “Sometimes our red tape gets in way of good practice and good policy.”
In its own words the proposed law, “creates a voluntary option for interested custodial parents who are experiencing a crisis whereby they may enter into an authorization agreement (agreement) with certified family caregiver (caregiver) to temporarily care for their child or children …The agreement is not a termination of parental rights, nor is it considered abandonment of the child or children or placement in the custody of a county department of human or social services for the purposes of foster care.”
In the bill, the program will continue to be run by the nonprofit Safe Families. It will continue to work with churches to identify, screen and train families willing to help with temporary care. But now the state will oversee the program.
The irony continues.
In an unforeseen turn of events, the bill that passed unanimously in the Colorado House might not be made law.
In the final hectic days of the legislative session, the bill has not been prioritized to make it to the Colorado Senate floor. Government red tape strikes again!
Call your legislator or senator and tell them to get the Kyle Forti bill on the Senate floor. There are only a few days left or the bill must go through the entire process again next year.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.