As a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Kosovo and Iraq, I have spent the past seven years working with fellow military veterans to protect what we fought for — American soil. At Vet Voice Foundation, we work diligently and passionately to protect the public lands we love, advocating for better conservation programs and balanced energy and environmental policies, all of which enhance our national security.
Unfortunately, we are now experiencing an administration that favors “energy dominance” and loyalty to the fossil fuel industry over sensible land and water conservation on public lands.
A perfect illustration of how this is playing out is the nomination by the president of David Bernhardt for secretary of the Department of Interior. For effective leadership at Interior, you want the person in charge to shepherd a balanced energy policy, protect our outdoor spaces for recreation and wildlife, and earn the trust of the American people for whom they work. Unfortunately, he checks none of these boxes.
With that in mind, I must speak out against Bernhardt.
The bulk of Bernhardt’s career has been working as an attorney lobbying for oil and gas and mining companies, and as legal counsel for the Department of Interior promoting environmental policies favorable to companies in the extractive industry. While serving most recently as deputy secretary of the Interior and acting secretary of the Interior, the Department of Interior has been caught supporting and moving forward policy positions supported by Bernhardt’s former clients. Bernhardt acknowledges that he would not qualify for this position under Obama-era ethics rules..
Further, Bernhardt’s policy positions favoring energy development are harmful, allowing safety regulations to lapse, fouling precious outdoor spaces and eliminating protections for wildlife. And while he apparently sees no conflicts of interests, the record shows otherwise.
For example, one former client for whom he lobbied is Eni Petroleum. Three months after including them on an ethics recusal, the company was approved to drill in the Arctic, the first company to gain such access since 2015.
From this and other similar instances, it becomes clear that his experience and legal positions have been far too skewed to lead Interior with any kind of balanced decision-making. We cannot trust that his judgments will ever be made impartially. How could his judgments be impartial when Bernhardt chooses to involve himself so thoroughly for decades with predominately energy interests; how can he suddenly change his views and decision-making to fairly manage our federal lands and natural resources? How does he “overnight” become equally interested in land conservation, wildlife protection and the sustainability of water resources?
He can’t. The list of conflicts is too long and goes back for too many years, making it virtually impossible for him to provide America with the fair and balanced approach needed at the Department of Interior. Surely, President Donald Trump can come up with a more suitable nominee, someone who can far better represent the diverse interests of a diverse America.
Veterans in particular hold America’s public lands close to heart. Not only did we fight to protect them but many veterans come home to find solace hunting, fishing, hiking and biking in America’s treasured outdoor places. To put someone so riddled with conflicts and partiality in charge of the Interior Department entrusted to protect these spaces is a great disservice to our nation.
When military men and women swear an oath to protect the lands of the free, we become willing to sacrifice ourselves in a commitment to our nation’s well-being.
We ask that our leaders find a public servant in charge of our national lands that has the same respect and selfless service we did as soldiers. David Bernhardt is not that person and we are disappointed in Senator Cory Gardner's public support of Bernhardt. Gardner should follow the lead of Senator Michael Bennet, who just announced he will be opposing Bernhardt's nomination. After all, Coloradans make it clear poll after poll they want their precious public lands protected and they deserve to have their leaders act on those values.