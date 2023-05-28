A Black man of African descent was elected to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs, something that’s very gratifying to me. It emphasizes an idea I have had for a while, that we Black immigrants need to engage more fully in the affairs of our new homes. By our presence in the arena of Colorado’s quotidian occurrences, we, Mayor elect Yemi Mobolade and I, add a unique view point, an eclectic foreign flavor that enriches the greater community.

I also write this after a discussion with friends about how some African immigrants spend large chunks of their time complaining about corrupt governance and kleptocracy in Africa. Their anguish affects their families so much that it sometimes verges on the pathological. The lament is, their American children’s time is spent listening to excessive parental complaints about Africa. This sounds unfair to me; I believe that to fully engage in the affairs of where we are, requires a letting go of what we could have done if only we were still in Africa.

Each of us immigrates to the US for distinct reasons. There are those who see their stay here as an interlude, an exile from rulers who would kill us; while others, hope to return triumphant to Africa, to become kings or princes. I also admire everyone whose objective in life is to advance justice and human rights — if returning to one’s birthplace in Africa can restore it.

Truth is, our histories travel with us, and sometimes, it takes a lot to shake off memories of past nightmares, and painful experiences. I can’t help but think: if the anger’s energy and the imagination we expend on faraway places could be converted to changing, creating, reshaping and repairing local, more accessible matters, the world we live in would be a much better place. The battles for just peace and human rights struggles in Africa continue even in our absence.

In consideration of our children’s future, whether we return to Africa or not, these American born children will always be Americans.

We must therefore fully engage with the sometimes tedious chore of being a genuine citizen of this land.

That, it would seem, was what Yemi Mobolade did as he established himself as a contributing member of his Colorado Springs community when he built two successful eateries — Wild Goose Meeting House, and Good Neighbors Meeting House and set up the nonprofit, COSILoveYou, that raised millions for Colorado Springs’ shelters for the homeless. Mobolade job as vice president of business retention and expansion for Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC placed him in a position of visibility.

He’s a talented African who lit a candle and didn’t put it under a bushel. Its light is so bright that a man born in Nigeria is going to be the mayor of Colorado Springs, which, some say, is one of the conservative bastions of the American West. The lesson here is: talent in a Black man can occasionally overcome conservative racial insensitivity.

Another just as important point is to emulate other immigrant communities, such as South Asians, that have exceptionally excelled in America. I have a long history with Indians in Africa who continue to exert commercial dominance in Kenya. In the US, recent Indian arrivals head Google, Microsoft and more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies. In addition, second generation Indian Americans have risen into prominence both in business, politics, academia and more. They work hard, diligently, keeping an eye on the prize. Africans should do the same.

My point is to urge many more Africans to immerse themselves in the civic life of their communities. A few of us have stepped up to the plate; this has resulted in a few Congressmen and members of various state houses, of African descent. For far too long, for many Americans, Africa was some place where Black slaves came from; and which Donald Trump referred to with an obscene moniker. If we are to shape America’s policy towards the continent, more African voices must rise above the current senseless cacophony

Indeed, Blacks — Africans and Americans — have the capacity to negate the warped, distorted image a large swath of White Americans have of us, by becoming active participants in the day-to-day functioning of all that America is. Any obstacles that exist on our way should stimulate us to jump higher, or to assault the impediment with greater vigor.

Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies. He has authored a memoir and a novel recounting Kenya’s bloody colonial history.