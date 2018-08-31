It’s useful to reflect on the past. What happened to me when I came home from Vietnam in August 1968 happened to other soldiers. The rejection happened to thousands of us. This is why reflecting on it is a good thing. We don’t want to repeat that experience. But what I want to recount now is the welcome I received when I finally made it home.
I flew Trans Texas Airways from San Antonio to Harlingen. Harlingen is in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, the southernmost protrusion of the United States. Texas had its own airline in those days. Trans Texas Airways was a great little airline, with the friendliest people and the least crowded planes.
The nearest airport was in Harlingen, but I was going home to Mercedes, a dusty town 5 miles north of the Rio Grande, named after the land grants given by the viceroy in Mexico City. These gifts of mercy were given in the name of the Spanish king. It was “la merced,” the mercy, the grace of the king, that made possible the grants of land to the Spanish Mexican settlers. It was a good feeling to know that we lived on the same land that our ancestors had settled more than 200 years earlier.
My uncle was there to greet me. He had landed on D-plus-One on Omaha Beach with Company I, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He fought through the Normandy bocage, the battle of St. Lo, and the siege of Brest on the Brittany peninsula. At Brest, he was leading his platoon from the front. He was gravely wounded and nearly died.
He never let me forget his war. I could never tell a war story of my own. He would always interrupt me with one more glorious than mine. Because he had the approval of his cronies, other World War II vets, he was allowed to do that.
The town was full of them, Mexican Americans, and all of them had combat stories to tell. Growing up I had wanted to be part of that fraternity, a soldier in the war that saved the world.
So I went off to fight the only war available. That was my naivete. Vietnam didn’t even come close. Theirs was a good war, mine was a bad war.
I was celebrated as a conquering hero, at least for the first few days. They wanted to know about my war. I did my best to tell them. But they were unsatisfied. “Why haven’t you won your war so that you can come home?” they asked. “It’s a different war,” I replied, “a colonial war. We’re fighting insurgents, there are no front lines. You can’t win that kind of war.” They looked at me with pity. Too late, I realized that even in Mexican American south Texas you can’t come home from the war unless you win the war. It was a good welcome but soured by this truth.
You can’t come home unless you win your war. This is true now. The soldiers of Iraq and Afghanistan must also face this, even if the country is much more forgiving of them.
In Vietnam, we had done our duty, we had fought the good fight, but it wasn’t enough.
In 1968, civilians and World War II veterans looked at us and they were painfully reminded of the endless war in Vietnam, about the futility of the whole thing. Many had only a faint inkling of the complexity of this new kind of war, this war of national liberation and how impossible it was for a foreign army to invade and occupy a country and win such a war. For many that was enough. They believed that we represented a huge mistake. In their minds, we soldiers were responsible for the debacle. This was the logic, however erroneous. I realized this, but I didn’t care.
I was at home now, safe in the embrace of my people.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS, and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.