I used to be amused with Auntie Max. Auntie Max, aka congressional Rep. Maxine Waters, is serving as a U.S. representative for California. Her use of a dry procedural phrase “Reclaiming my time!” — repeatedly and without mercy — in a finance meeting on the hill went viral last year.
For the average citizen, her words were a rejection of the meetings, phone conversations, and even one on one social interactions that are a waste of time. For others who have been talked over, ignored or pushed to the side in conversation it was an anthem.
For those who watched the video of the otherwise sleepy finance meeting, Waters’ use of words was absolutely funny. Millions laughed.
But no one is laughing at her words now.
Last month, Waters gave specific instructions on how her party members should treat members of the Trump Cabinet.
“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. “
That’s harassment.
I would like to tell you that I was shocked. But I wasn’t. You see in certain circles of the left, this is common. When certain political opponents get out of line, organizers coordinate groups to harass them. Everywhere.
These specially trained folks don’t even allow their marks to sleep. The deepest devotees will stay up all night making sure that the targets of their rage hear screaming and chanting.
They repeat whatever the political cause is that they represent. This strategy has been employed to make CEOs step down from companies and government officials quit jobs.
I do not use the techniques, but as a community organizer I was trained in them. I used to think that these were only used on high level people guilty of hurting many others. An example would be Wells Fargo. Some of these tactics were used on high level people in the company guilty of predatory lending.
These select liberal activists view the Trump Cabinet as worthy of this kind of harassment. Honestly though, I feel like the members of the Trump Cabinet, can easily handle this problem if and when it arises. They have Secret Service agents with them all the time.
However, Auntie Max’s words opened a Pandora’s box. These orders to harass used to be done behind closed doors with trained organizers. But by giving the order publicly on video, Maxine sent a message to untrained liberals everywhere granting permission to use these tactics without accountability. That also opens the door for the tactics to be used on anyone.
This could be why Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized Waters calling her approach “not American.” But it was too little and too late.
These tactics are being used on average citizens. Right here in Colorado.
On July 9, Colorado Public Radio reported that former Democratic candidate Saira Rao was fleeing the state with her state with her children because it was no longer safe for them. Rao said she is receiving threats of physical harm toward herself and her kids.
Rao recently lost her bid recently against longtime congresswoman Diana DeGette. DeGette was anything but a gracious winner. She publicly mocked her challenger.
Rao — a woman of color — confronted DeGette and her party on the footing which she has been taught by them. She played the race card. After tweeting out a New York Times op-ed with a headline that read “Should I Give Up On White People?” Rao tweeted “…YES.”
It was as though Waters had trained the harassers. They followed her words exactly. They got out. They made a crowd. They followed the target everywhere. They pushed back. They made sure that Rao knew that she was not welcome anymore, anywhere.
Pandora’s box is open.
And coming out of it is nonstop, life invading harassment. Auntie Max, your words aren’t funny this time.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.