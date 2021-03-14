Physical mobility is more important than education when it comes to achieving the American Dream.
You show me a man who is mobility is limited to how far his feet can take him and I’ll show you a man in despair.
In western cities especially a person limited to where public transit can take him is in no better shape.
Poor, mostly minority, transit dependent people have no option but to be these second-class citizens, trapped to a job that’s walkable, or maybe on the lumbering bus line — a slave to some bureaucrat’s bus schedule.
Yes. Colorado’s government-run transit is racist. Poor people don’t need a free bus pass, they need a car.
The automobile freed us to live, work, study, worship and recreate all in different places. Live where is most affordable yet work where most beneficial. Nothing liberated and unleashed the American Dream like the automobile.
Governor Jared Polis, via his appointees, find this unacceptable. And knowing what is best for other people they plan to force your employer to force you out of your car.
The Regional Air Quality Council (RAQC) is pushing a new punishment for driving under the ruse of helping air quality. Any employer with more than 250 employees (and of course they are already considering lowering to 100) would be responsible to reduce their workers’ single occupant car driving to the job to only 75% by 2023 and 60% by 2025.
In order to prove that they are in compliance (my favorite word of our age) the employer would be required to maintain a database, submitted to government of course, detailing how and when their workers got to their job, how far away from work they commute, by what mode, how often the telecommute etc.
And if your employer didn’t bludgeon you into belching buses or carpools, they’ll have to pay mammoth fines.
Employers will be required to hire an “employee transportation coordinator” to keep the numbers and harass employees out of their cars and into bike lanes or buses. The job is to car-shame working moms. Surely to be the most loved employee in the building!
Wait a sec, isn’t Polis going to force us all into low-emission and electric cars anyway? Well, yes.
Governor Polis committed Colorado to, get this, California’s low-emission car standards. When Governor Gavin Newsom decides to outlaw more cars, we automatically have to follow.
Well, if we’re going to have all these non-polluting cars mandated by California, why can’t we drive them? Because this isn’t about air quality, it’s about social engineering. The same people who give lip service to “tolerance and inclusion” can’t tolerate people self-directing their own lives via a car.
Even if a car is powered by bunny flatulence and helps you get to the next Black Lives Matters riot, the elite in power want you on a bicycle. Transit fascists rule today.
Isn’t our metro air quality out of compliance (love that word) from federal standards? Funny you ask. Why yes, it is. And it often is because of our geography. High altitude, Denver being in a basin and being pushed up against the Rockies are big parts of the problem. Forest fires from in-state and the west coast push us out of compliance. That’s why all governors before Polis, including Hickenlooper, requested and received waivers from the EPA. Polis, our pro-business governor, refuses to.
If only the state would tax forest fires instead of employers, maybe our air quality would improve without killing more jobs.
Colorado is quickly becoming the anti-employment state. Killing the oil and gas sector with SB-181, the new family leave payroll tax, costly clean-energy mandates, business-crushing lockdowns and a million little paper cuts by regulatory change like this anti-car scheme has driven our unemployment level to 8.2%.
Before Jared Polis took office our unemployment rate was about 2%, near top in the country.
According to the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, run by the great economist and close Polis friend Art Laffer, puts Colorado at the fourth worst state for unemployment today.
If Polis doesn’t stand up the looney socialist wing of his party and focus on relieving businesses of regulatory and tax burdens, the unemployed of Colorado could make him a one-term governor, despite his one-percenter ability to self-fund a massive re-election campaign.
Jon Caldara is president of the Independence Institute in Denver and hosts “The Devil’s Advocate with Jon Caldara” on Colorado Public Television Channel 12.