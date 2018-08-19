Last year, my good friend Terry Martinez retired from School District 11 after 31 years as a teacher, coach and principal. During that long career he got to know thousands of students and their families. This year, Terry entered the Democratic primary in State House District 18, the large district extending from Manitou Springs all the way past Academy Blvd. He got good support but lost the nomination by about 800 votes. He was hoping the youth vote, the working-class vote, and the Latino vote would get him over the top. It didn’t happen, but he’s not giving up trying to influence citizens, especially the young people, about the importance of voting.
Terry is a native of Colorado Springs, a claim which only a small minority of our citizens can make. Like many Chicanos, Terry is proud of his deep roots in the Southwest. His lineage goes back 14 generations, all the way to Hernan Martin Serrano, who landed with the conquistador, Hernan Cortez, on the east coast of Mexico in 1519. But Terry is quick to point out that like many other Hispanics in Colorado and New Mexico, he is also descended from Native Americans. His grandmother was a proud Navajo. Terry’s immediate roots are in Huerfano County, where several generations of his family tended the flocks of sheep that powered the wool industry in southern Colorado.
Attention to roots is important to Latinos. It’s a powerful way to motivate people to improve their condition in society. If you know your roots and your history, it means that you know you belong in society. It means that you are rightly here in the place you call home, that you are not an outsider even if the majority treat you like an outsider. It means that you must be treated fairly and that you deserve to enjoy the fruits of your labor. This is what Terry Martinez is all about. His family predates the Anglo American settlement of Colorado by many years. He starts from this awareness. He wants to teach young Chicanos their history, something not easy to do, and motivate them to get active in politics. He wants to end the ignorance and apathy that afflict working-class people, especially the Latino working class, and keeps us from voting and therefore out of the mainstream. In spite of the fact that Chicano/Latino U.S. citizens make up a quarter of the Colorado population, we are almost completely powerless politically. For instance, we have no statewide candidates on either the Democratic or Republican tickets in 2018. The few Latino politicians elected to office seem to very quickly forget their roots and the needs of their people, if they even knew them to begin with. Our Anglo friends seem to think that we are all immigrants, legal or otherwise, and that immigration is our main concern. Not so. While we may sympathize with immigrants, we are far more concerned with typical American issues, such as job training for an IT future, pay equity, affordable housing, good schools, and just making it in this increasingly difficult environment for working and middle-class people.
Terry has some great ideas. He wants the state Legislature to incentivize counties to revamp their planning to better manage growth along the Front Range. This is a big issue, but one which officials largely ignore. Growth is allowed to just happen. Do we want one huge city from Cheyenne to Pueblo? It’s a problem, and the state should prod the counties to address it.
He wants the state to better manage highways. The whole “Gap” issue from Monument to Castle Rock is a case in point. How many years now have we fought traffic jams trying to get to Denver? The problem of fracking and environmental protection is not resolved, and we are running out of water in Colorado as we double in population by 2050.
I don’t know if Terry will run again. But when he was campaigning I felt that an ignored constituency, not just Latinos, but all the working class in District 18, had a chance to be heard.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.