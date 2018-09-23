Sexual assault. Most of us are reluctant to talk about it. But for the sake of women around this nation, we must.
Many of us are watching the confirmation hearings regarding nominee Brett Kavanaugh with great interest. An allegation of sexual assault has made headlines.
Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, alleges that she was pushed into a bedroom and an inebriated Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed while his friend laughed and watched. She said Kavanaugh groped her, tried to take off her clothes and placed his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. Ford said she managed to escape.
Ford wrote a letter to a Democratic lawmaker asking that details be kept confidential but that something be done.
Unfortunately, the only thing that the Democratic lawmaker seems to have done is blabbed to so many people, that the story made it to the press. The woman in the story suddenly found herself with her narrative and name public.
Handling an alleged sexual assault victim has rules that are the same whether you believe them or not.
I am going to explain to you what rules were broken. I also want you to see how they were broken.
Confidentiality is rule number one. Whoever is told about allegations is counted upon to be trustworthy.
No talking to others is allowed without the express permission of the victim. I am sure that our alleged victim did not intend for the press or lots of senators to get details of her experience.
According to Ryan Grim the reporter who released the narrative, “As she [Ford] watched how the Democrats and Republicans both handled the confirmation process, she started to get the sense that nothing that she was going to say was going to matter, and so she began to have second thoughts about coming forward.”
Rule number two is sexual assault victims are supposed to have control of whether their case goes to law enforcement or media. Ford wanted to withdraw but couldn’t, after the news was leaked.
Sen. Diane Feinstein received the letter on July 30 and held onto the letter. According to the report, news of the allegation eventually leaked to other senators on the judiciary committee.
The senators wanted to review the letter and decide whether it should be turned over to law enforcement.
More failure. These senators took away this woman’s right to privacy, confidentiality and her place to decide if this was going to law enforcement. Or to media.
But the senators are not the only ones guilty here. The reporter appears to not have asked the alleged victim for permission to share her narrative. What a hypocrite!
The third rule of handling an assumed victim of sexual assault is to establish a protection plan. There appears to be no plans in place to protect the identity, personal information or best interest of Ford.
She and her family have been the target of bullying. Her family has received death threats to the point that they have had to move from their family home.
This case is a serious breach of every rule on how to handle a sexual assault victim. The Democrats are too busy playing politics to care about the life of the person who they were charged with caring for.
Feinstein could have taken that letter and with permission of the one making the allegation of sexual assault, turned it over to the FBI. An investigation could be done. The matter would still be confidential. If justice needed to be served, it could have been. In private.
No matter how we feel about it, an accuser is supposed to receive confidentiality, control and protection.
The Democrats have created a #MeToo failure of the highest order.
The politicians will be fine. The alleged victim won’t be. And Kavanaugh will probably be confirmed anyway.
This woman’s story will be political fuel to the fire for years to come. Too bad it is burning down her life.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.