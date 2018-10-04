A national debate about the word veteran is in headlines all over the country. So I ask you, is it time to expand the definition of veteran?
Let’s look at that idea in some depth and have a conversation about the idea. If you are computer savvy, please interact with The Gazette with your letters to the editor, the comments on this column or feel free to talk to me on Facebook by accessing my name — Rachel Stovall.
This latest controversy started in a veterinarian’s office. A columnist for LGBTQ Nation — Dr. Warren J. Blumenfeld took his dog for a health service. While waiting in line, he noticed that the customer in front of him received a veteran’s discount of 10 percent.
In Colorado Springs where we have so many military bases, veteran discounts are an everyday part of our lives. We prize our veterans. As we should.
The interaction got Dr. Blumenfeld thinking. In a now famous (or infamous) column the writer asked regarding the specific word, “Why, …. have we circumscribed the parameters of “veteran”? Why have we so limited its definition?”
My answer to his query is this, “Because we should, you silly man!” But that’s not very reasonable. So let’s look at the word “veteran” and attempt to understand why someone would suggest that we expand the word to cover those who have not served in the military.
The dictionary defines veteran as “a person who has had long experience in a particular field”. An additional definition says, “a person who has served in the military”. To be honest, reading his column Dr. Blumenfeld explored the first definition at length.
Here’s the problem. The key to a word is not just its definition, but its usage in our society. Sometimes a word is experienced emotionally while spoken. At times, the meaning of a word like “veteran” is captured in what it symbolizes.
Dr. Blumenfeld failed to realize that.
When we speak the word veteran, we get a clear picture of sacrifice. In fact, we see the living evidence of the heavy price of military service. We know of Gold Star families who lost a family member who willingly gave their life on the field of battle. We are familiar with veterans who have lost limbs or health to war. We have heard about soldiers with PTSD who are not the same people who went to battle.
This columnist tried to extend the word veteran describe today’s social justice activists. He said, “True patriots and veterans are also those who speak out, stand up, and put their lives on the line by actively advocating for justice, freedom, and liberty through peaceful means.”
That comparison is ridiculous. I’d like to hit him. Someone get my bail money ready!
Receiving disapproval on social media is no comparison to losing life, limb, health or emotional stability on the field of battle. Having ideas ridiculed is no comparison to dodging bullets. The person who spends a day in jail after a protest can not reasonably be compared to the prisoner of war!
Do not compare the protest line of 2018 to the battle field. That is a level of disrespect to our nation’s soldiers that deserves to be rejected outright. This idea of expanding the title of veteran to cover social justice warriors is outrageous. This is a grave insult to all who have ever served in the military. Past and present.
Blumenfeld asks in his column, “Why can’t more of us, regardless of our lack of military service, enjoy the advantages that come with that title?”
The only answer we can give is, “Because none except for those who have served in the military have earned it!”
The word “veteran” is of such honor to our nation, that we do not wish to have its definition expanded.
The price to earn the honor is so high that we can’t imagine giving it to another group that has not engaged in that level of sacrifice.
Dr. Blumenfeld needs to throw this idea it into the trash where it belongs. And if he doesn’t — millions of real veterans and their supporters will do it for him.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.