I had a conversation with the new superintendent of District 11 schools, Michael Thomas, who will soon earn his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. Thomas is a personable young man, and he brings good qualifications and experience to the job. I think that D-11 and the community are fortunate to have him at the helm.
All four of my children are products of Steele Elementary, North Middle School, and Palmer High School, the three D-11 schools in central Colorado Springs that have successfully weathered the closure of so many other schools in the older part of town. The four kids have done well, and I attribute that to the education they received. Many parents would say the same about their children who were fortunate to attend D-11 schools. Having children in school created a focus for me, but my interest in public education goes back before I was a family man.
In 1970, back from Vietnam and fresh out of the Army, I was putting my life back together at Colorado College. Feeling the need to build after the destruction of war, I started a tutoring program at Helen Hunt Elementary (since closed), Bristol Elementary, Washington Elementary (now combined with other schools), Lowell School (since closed), North Junior High (now called North Middle School), South Junior High (since closed), and Palmer High School. (This policy of closing inner-city schools has not helped the redevelopment of older neighborhoods and cannot be allowed to continue).
The tutoring program was quickly taken over for academic credit by the Education Department at CC, titled Teacher Aides in the Public Schools. I can only hope that CC has kept it going. Tutoring programs address the need for individualized adult attention that children require. No school can succeed without this, and D-11 needs many more tutors to help overworked teachers.
When I met Thomas, I was impressed by his clear vision for the future of D-11. I said to him, “you have laid out some great goals, but now let’s talk about objectives toward those goals.”
First, we can start by increasing the number of tutors. That’s an easy one. But things get harder. How do we calculate the dropout rate, especially among Latinos and blacks? On the committees I have served we never got a good explanation for that, at least one that we could understand.
I think that D-11, like many other districts, suffers from a higher rate of student failure than is admitted. A related problem is truancy. A previous superintendent told me that he estimated 3,000 students in D-11 not in school. And no one knows where these kids are. A committee was formed to address the problem. We urged the creation of a special outreach unit whose sole task would be to knock on doors and find the kids. It never happened. Thomas said he had done it in Minneapolis and that he would do it here. I hope he can.
Then there is the issue of hiring. The official figure for Mexican origin and other Latino students in D-11 is 38 percent. For Anglo students officially it’s about 51 percent, for blacks about 8 percent. And there are the Native Americans and Asians. But the Latinos are the drivers of demographic change. I told Mike that there are more Latinos, maybe around 42 percent (like many others, I don’t trust official figures). And the number is rapidly growing. This means that D-11 is now a majority minority district. But the teacher corps is overwhelmingly white and female. Clearly, we need to diversify but don’t get me wrong. My hat is off to all teachers. It’s a tough job. “Mike,” I said, “is D-11 finally going to get serious about hiring Latino teachers and staff? What about black teachers?”
Pressing on, I mentioned the curriculum. Do we create history classes, for instance, that intelligently address the contributions of people of color in the U.S.? Do we teach Ethnic Studies in such a way that the contributions of all ethnic groups, including African Americans, Chicanos and other Latino Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans, and of course, Euro Americans, are all studied?
I know of only one high school in D-11 where one teacher does this. If we don’t teach inclusive American Ethnic Studies, we will fail as a society.
All of this makes for a full plate for the new superintendent. But I have the feeling that if anyone can make some of this happen, it’s Mike Thomas.
I’m here to help, along with many others.