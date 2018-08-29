Are you vexed with the governor’s race? I know that I am.
Maybe it is because I am looking backwards. I long for the days of a Bill Owens or a Dick Lamm. Back then the parties and the state coalesced around important issues. Both governors enjoyed widespread support on both sides of the aisle.
Agreement paid off.
As I look at this race, I view with dismay multiple platforms that can only start fights. And it is coming from both sides. Even on the state level, we are extremely polarized.
How about campaign platforms on the issues that the MOST Coloradans care about?
Neither party is listening to the people they represent. And when you don’t listen, you can’t agree. Not even within one’s own party.
Don’t take my word for it. When asked in a recent Magellan Strategies survey whether the Democratic Party is in touch with the concerns of its people, 60 percent of respondents felt that they are out of touch. I’d love to give better news about the Republican party, but 63 percent of survey respondents feel that they are out of touch as well.
Both governor’s candidates need to go back to the old-fashioned strategy of knocking on doors and meeting people on their turf. Many stated platforms do not resonate with the people they are supposed to attract. That in part, is why some voters are attacking their party’s candidates instead of helping in the campaigns.
Let’s look at a few more things from the Magellan Strategies survey. This survey ties local voters to national issues. But the answers still reflect the will of Coloradans. The person who wins this race will be the one who pays the most attention to the will of his party.
Among Republicans surveyed, reducing government spending was the top issue (19 percent), followed by national security and fighting terrorism (17 percent), then jobs and the economy (15 percent).
Among Democrats surveyed, 25 percent said environment or education was their top priority, followed by 23 percent saying “funding transportation and infrastructure projects” and 19 percent saying “creating good jobs and growing the economy” was what they wanted.
Ironically, Obamacare, illegal immigration, and tax reform were the bottom among all respondents. So why are we talking about sanctuary cities or single payer healthcare in this governor’s race?
It is time for the governor’s candidates to step away from the special interest groups. They should leave the political echo chambers! They must talk with the people they hope to get to the ballot box.
I better take a breath and present a different perspective before this column begins to look like reality television, where someone gets cursed out.
Let’s examine a successful Colorado governor’s campaign. We can learn how a candidate can bring people together and across the aisle to vote.
Today’s example, Bill Owens ran for governor in 1998. He chose simple platforms promising to build roads, boost schools and cut taxes. He chose issues that most Coloradans could agree upon. Voters believed that electing him would improve their lives.
When he came up on the ballot four years later he was reelected by a margin of 400,000 votes. Agreement paid off for him. And it can pay off for the governor’s candidates today.
I’m not asking anyone to leave the core values of their party. I’m asking candidates to listen to citizens besides their campaign staff. People who are paid to campaign may be scared to tell the truth. Or too blinded by paid self-interest to see it.
Candidates must consider the words of their critics without fear. Especially if those critics are in the same party. They may learn something to use in their campaign.
The best platforms foster agreement, not division. Consider how to appeal to unaffiliated voters without compromising your party’s core values. Do not flip flop. This applies to the ugly shoe as well as the changing of important positions.
Whoever would be governor must focus on improving the lives of as many Coloradans as possible, regardless of party. I’m sure we all agree on that.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer.