The term Colorado Divide is not just geographical, it is political. I think that we all have noticed the division in our state between urban and more rural areas. It is quite pronounced.
Areas of our state are largely Democratic, and other areas of our state are largely Republican. In political advertising, we sometimes see this picture as Denver/Boulder vs. the rest of the state.
We rarely think of North Colorado and Southern Colorado working together. But sometimes political organizations with differing beliefs do work together. They manage to bridge not only the geographical, but the political divide.
To see how, I’d like to take you back in history. This is a rich, but hidden Colorado story of political unity that includes parties, people, both genders and multiple cities in our state.
I sat down with Lola Woloch the executive director of the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce. This chamber has experienced a 70 percent growth in membership and won several statewide awards. Their history is what has made them who they are.
Lola told me how in 1993, some women felt left out of the business community. In Colorado Springs these women saw the need to provide programs that connected women to business support, resources and gave chances to network.
Looking to The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce for guidance, they began to create programming. Glad to help, the Denver based chamber donated the “seed money” to begin the fledgling organization.
Instead of today’s toxic environment of political enmity, back in 1993 our Denver neighbors worked to become the friend and ally of the Colorado Springs community. They laid aside political and geographical differences to the side and promoted business unity. A seed was planted.
With this start up help, Jan Weiland began the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber. Starting the group was not without resistance. She and the other founders persevered despite being warned about “timing”. They believed that with help they could support success for local women. That seed is still growing.
Recently, continuing the statewide unity that began the organization, the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber hosted The Colorado Chambers of Commerce Executives (CCCE) annual conference and awards celebration here in Colorado Springs.
They received representatives for an all- state agenda featuring; the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), and leaders of statewide Colorado chambers of commerce. Topics presented ranged from issues affecting local economies and businesses, to professional development and advocacy.
The seed planted 25 years ago continues to grow. Today’s Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber works continues to work past divides. Everyone is welcome.
That includes men. Says partner — Don Brown, CEO Springs Hosting | Frontier IT, “I joined the Women’s Chamber to serve and support our community. As a board member, I am inspired by some of the most influential and business savvy women in Southern Colorado.
The organization promotes innovation and creative thinking to strengthen business relationships and enlighten members so they can continually improve and sustain growth in their business.”
Our Colorado State House and Senate should take note of the collaboration pictured here. More and more Coloradans — especially those in office — must work past their differing areas, values, and party affiliations to solve problems and benefit all Coloradans. The SCWCC is a fine example of how to do that.
If you have enjoyed learning of the history of the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber there is an opportunity to join them in their celebration of 25 years. Through their signature “Accolades” Luncheon you can see how they will model statewide unity yet again. Accolades is being held, Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Antlers hotel.
The keynote speaker is astronaut Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Susan J. Helms, USAF. Susan was elected by NASA and she became the first U.S. military woman in space. A veteran of five space flights, Helms has logged 211 days in space, and accomplished a spacewalk of eight hours, 56 minutes, a world record that stands today.
This event is open to the public. Find out more at: https://www.scwcc.com/accolades/
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.