Have you heard about the Battle of the Bike Lanes? It looks like the contentious local issue is heating up again. Instead of our usual partisan divide of Dems and GOP, we have a divide of bikers vs. drivers.
Each group has a specific way of seeing Colorado Springs. Some believe that bikes and bike amenities, such as trails and bike lanes are the future of Colorado Springs. They see the special lanes as attractive to a younger, hipper, fit workforce drawn to our city with the promise of an environmentally friendlier, easier-to-get-around city.
Others believe that bicycle lane enthusiasts in Colorado Springs are a chosen few who have received their way over most citizens who don’t even want to ride a bike. They see the bike lanes as weaponizing fitness, forcing the city to inappropriately narrow its roads and making downtown traffic an awful and sometimes unsafe experience for bikers and drivers alike.
The Gazette stepped into this rift in the fabric of the citizens by hosting a “community conversation” at Pikes Peak Center’s Studio Bee this week.
Over 300 people showed up for the meeting. The crowd had groups for and against the bike lanes. All were very loud and vocal with their opinions.
To open the event, Gazette publisher Dan Steever shared how one of the jobs of local media is to “identify and shine a light on issues that are important to the community.” Apparently, the bike lane issue is the subject most often seen in letters to the editor at the newspaper over the last six months. He expressed gratitude at being able to provide a forum that was interactive for citizens to engage about this topic.
The panel was introduced. The pro-bike lane cohort was: Jill Gaebler — President Pro Tem of City Council; Tim Roberts — A city of Colorado Springs designer; and Cory Sutela — a representative of Bike Colorado Springs. The pro-driver cohort was Edward Snyder — representative of Restore Our Roads and Rick Villa — a representative of SaferCC.com.
The battle began. Words moved like bullets from guns looking to pierce their targets. Opinions were lobbed like grenades. Some landmines went off during the conversation.
The city designer Roberts revealed that this bike lane decision was implemented on a poll of 44. This exclusion of most of the nearly 700,000 citizens of the Pikes Peak region was wrapped in a phrase that didn’t seem to fit — “robust public inquiry,” Robust? Where?
Unfortunately, the city looks like they are pushing a special agenda of a chosen few. After some haphazard admitting that more people should have been included in the decision process, the city tried to move on to a different rationale for the bike lane decision.
Here are the words of City Council’s Jill Gaebler, “Whether or not a majority (and I have said this) agrees or not, the city of Colorado Springs believes that implementing safe bike infrastructure is what is best for this community...”
We understand. Citizens must do what you want because you say so.
She continues her thought: “As the mayor has said many times now, and I will just speak his words, it is important for this city to add 3,000 to 4,000 35-year-olds every year for the next who knows how many years, because we need them to be our workforce — to take our tech jobs, to take those software designer jobs,” Gaebler said. “The mayor will actually go further and say, ‘I don’t care if one more 65-or-older person moves to this city ...’”
The room exploded like a nuclear bomb with boos and jeers. Mayor John Suthers said on social media after the meeting that “Councilwoman Gaebler’s choice of words was unfortunate. Gaebler has since apologized publicly for her remarks.
Our citizens are not in support of leaders marginalizing voters based on age. Or lack of political status. This kind of leader privilege, prejudice and age identity politics will not be tolerated by our citizens.
See the Battle of the Bike Lanes coversation: bit.ly/2EDHdpC.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.