Quick: When you learned US News ranked Colorado Springs as its #1 place to live (for cities with population under a million), what was your reaction? Was it “Aw nuts, more people will want to live here.”? If so, you’re not alone. In fact, you’re probably in the majority. There’s something in our brains that divides the world into “us” and “them”, insider and outsider, tribe and enemy. Folks from around here are just swell. Folks from out of town make us nervous.
It’s no accident that invaders from outer space and foreigners are both called “aliens”. It’s no accident that the Russian word for Germany means “those who can’t talk”. The same goes for the Greek origins of the word “barbarian”. If they don’t talk like us, they can’t talk at all. If they’re not like us, they’re against us.
Of course, not wanting more people to live in our town is nothing like that. The Constitution guarantees the freedom of Americans to move where they want. You’d never support putting a wall around Colorado Springs and only letting the right sort of people in. That’s something only right-wing fanatics believe in, right?
Still, you came to the Springs because it offered you opportunity and a chance for improved quality of life. If our population grows and your quality of life is threatened, what will you do? Will you vote for limits on growth? Restrictions on urban “sprawl”? Are you worried that an increased population will strain local resources? Of course you are. And you’ll happily vote for measures that address some or all of these problems. Or at least, measures that claim to.
If this describes you, I’d like to suggest that you’re not all that different from the anti-immigration fanatics that you (presumably) criticize. To be sure, you don’t hate your fellow Americans who might want to move here, nothing like that. You just support measures that make it harder for “them” to make their lives better, because if they do so “our” lives will be worse. It’s OK if “we” win and “they” lose, because we already live here.
If you truly think that way, I suggest those beliefs make you different from the immigrant-bashing crowd only in degree, not in kind.
If an influx of people strain the city’s budget, that’s a problem with how revenue is raised, not with people who come here. If an increase in population drives up housing costs, we should be asking what’s stopping housing supply from meeting demand. If more people means more traffic, we should stop subsidizing automobile use, start congestion pricing, and encourage telecommuting. The point is that there are always other ways to address growth-related challenges than simply making it harder for people to come here.
After all, the evidence is overwhelming that, thanks to human ingenuity and resourcefulness, increased population doesn’t mean resource depletion. Global population is higher now than it has ever been, yet humanity is living longer, working less, eating better, staying healthier, and enjoying more wealth than at any time in history. If we just took the long view, we’d see that. But unfortunately, taking the long view is harder. That’s why we seldom do it.
Twenty-five years ago, I had the opportunity to come live in Colorado Springs. I took it because I could buy a nice home for my family on one income, because I loved the outdoors, and because I thought it would make our family’s lives better. I’m grateful to the Springs, because that’s what happened. How could I in good conscience make that opportunity more difficult for others?
Yes, growth can be challenging. But there are always better ways to address those challenges than simply putting up barriers, be they physical, economic, or legal.
I hope over the next decade that Colorado Springs will welcome anyone and everyone who wants to improve their life. Those of us who’ve made it here should welcome the chance for others to do the same. After all, people who come here are voting with their feet. Let’s not use “our” political power to cut off “their” legs.
Barry Fagin is Senior Fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. Viewers can write Dr. Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.