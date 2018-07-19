Everyone is talking about President Trump. They are disturbed with his statements made at a press conference in Helskini. I’m disturbed too. But the reason why may surprise you.
I thought that to examine what happened, I should move beyond the video. So, I pulled up the written transcripts of the press conference — just to see for myself.
Interesting reading. Both Putin and Trump talked about a variety of subjects including the end of the Cold War, cooperation, nuclear issues, other nations, terrorism and cyber-security.
One of Trump’s statements read:
“During today’s meeting, I addressed directly with President Putin the issue of Russian interference in our elections. I felt this was a message best delivered in person. Spent a great deal of time talking about it.”
When I look at these words, I’m not sure that President Trump is denying meddling. Those words do not gloss over the Russian interference in our election processes.
Let’s keep looking at the words from the transcripts.
An AP reporter asked Trump bluntly: “Who do you believe” about Russian election interference — Putin or U.S. intelligence? After fumbling around, the president said, “People came to me, [Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats came to me and some others, they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be. . . . I have confidence in both parties.”
Oh no! Those words sound like an affirmation of Russia and a repudiation of our intelligence community at the same time. Not what the American people wish to hear.
And the correction! The president said, “I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,’” Trump explained, speaking at the White House more than 24 hours after his news conference with Putin. “The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.’” “I think that probably clarifies things pretty good by itself,” Trump said.
Not really. There will be no clarity, until we stop conflating the issues. One issue — the meddling — is about a foreign nation trying to spread dissent (mostly in cyberspace and social media) among our voters. The aim is to create civil unrest among our citizens toward each other. The other issue — the collusion — is about an investigation regarding possible collusion with Russia to win the election. This collusion may be with workers connected to the Trump campaign of 2016.
Like many of us, President Trump has begun to conflate any question about Russian election interference with the Mueller probe. He took a question about interference to be a question about the legitimacy of his presidency. Which it isn’t.
Trump did an awful ego driven job at Helsinki. A common occurrence for him. I wish that he would have used strong words to express condemnation of the interference. But he didn’t.
Now I can share what upset me.
I have a simple saying. “You may not believe a man’s words, but you had better not disbelieve his actions!” Patterns are the key to behavior. If you want to understand someone, look at what they are doing.
Let’s look at Trump’s actions regarding Russian interference.
In Syria, instead of removing them, U.S. troops are still present to limit Russian influence on the country.
The Trump administration approved sending weapons to Ukraine’s military to help the country defend itself from Moscow backed forces.
The president ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats the U.S. identified as intelligence agents. He also ordered and the closure of the Russian consulates in Seattle and San Francisco.
He worked with both House and Senate and signed into law — what may be the strongest sanctions in U.S. history against Russia.
These actions including the sanctions are working. Russian currency is dropping. Their stock market fares badly. This may be why there was a summit in Helsinki to begin with.
I am no Trump fan. But I was not a fan of strong words with weak actions toward Russia in the administration before this one either. I’m perplexed. And upset.
I hope that in this case, actions speak louder than words.
