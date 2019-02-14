At this writing it looks like another government shutdown has been averted. Republicans and Democrats have negotiated a compromise on the border wall. President Trump will get $1.4 billion and only 55 more miles of barrier. Trump may sign the deal, or he may not. Knowing Trump, he will probably not sign, milking the controversy for all it’s worth. But Republicans may persuade him otherwise.
The president may find money in the budget, or in desk drawers at the White House, and still build it. But a wall only addresses symptoms. It does not address systemic economic inequality. This is why immigrants and asylum seekers come to the U. S. And because there is no real security threat to the U.S. from south of the border the wall is unnecessary. All the evidence bears this out.
We are starting to wake up to this. The Hill-Harris X poll says that 61 percent of Republicans overall say they want Trump to compromise on the wall. Democrats are overwhelmingly for compromise. This is significant. Many conservatives are now opposed to the wall. The conservative Cato Institute has this to say: “...The wall merely represents the Trump administration’s worst instincts and desires. It is harmful, wasteful, and offensive, but an ineffective wall is nonetheless better than the surge of 5,000 new Border Patrol agents and 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to round up and deport people, which the president also wants. No wall has ever arrested, robbed, battered, or murdered nonviolent people, as immigration enforcement has. A wall will not create an interest group to lobby for itself, endorse nationalist presidential candidates, and demand more power and funding, as the Border Patrol union does. The wall is more than a symbol. It will harm the lives of thousands of border residents and immigrants while wasting billions of tax dollars...”
Cato’s frank opinion of border enforcement, pointing out the dangers of a paramilitary force which more and more acts like an independent militia, is in line with their libertarian philosophy. Border agency abuses are committed far from the public eye, which is why they get away with it.
I have always considered libertarianism to be the ideal conservatism. Cato’s language is one sign that some conservatives are finally starting to act like conservatives. Still, things don’t add up. For a long time I have wondered how people who champion the free market system and American business can demand the expulsion of the low-wage workers without whom capitalism would literally collapse in this country. I don’t exaggerate. U.S. capitalism is a giant vacuum sucking immigrant labor into its maw. This is an economic law, almost as immutable as a natural law, like gravity, and I don’t pretend to fight it. You and I are not sucked into that wide-open mouth. As middle-class U.S. citizens we have options that save us from that fate. But not the poor, the uneducated, the desperate families fleeing poverty, crime, and persecution. Do we turn a blind eye to this? No, we must do something. We can and absolutely should ameliorate capitalism’s deadly rigors with government programs and oversight, including a functional and intelligent guest worker program, the details of which I repeat here. This is just an outline, a beginning.
1) We negotiate treaties with Latin countries to establish the guest worker program. 2) We regulate the flow of labor with tamper-proof biometric ID cards. 3) We set up an Internet system for U.S. employers to submit requests for workers. 4) We provide terminals, similar to the credit card terminals in use now, for employers to pay workers, depositing money in U.S. banks, withholding taxes and Social Security. 5) We use the Internet to set up hack-proof systems to deposit percentages of worker pay in home country banks. They can access this money only if they return home on a regulated cycle of departure and return. 6) We safeguard workers from exploitation, both here and in the sending countries. 7) We negotiate treaties with Latin Countries and send our soldiers and Marines to root out and destroy the criminal gangs currently terrorizing these countries. 8) We end the hopeless War on Drugs which undermines the rule of law both here and in Latin America and drives the immigration pipeline.
It will cost billions, but it will work. It will work because unlike in Muslim countries, where we have poured 5.9 trillion dollars into the bottomless rat holes of futile wars, the Latin countries actually want us to do this.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS, and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.