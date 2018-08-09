It was quiet. The silence rang out in the night as hundreds of people looked to Memorial Hospital and raised a single lit candle into the air.
This was the scene in Colorado Springs at the prayer vigil for Officer Cem Duzal. For those of you just hearing about this, officer Duzel, was critically wounded while responding to a call. He is in Memorial Hospital right now fighting for his life.
The respect at the vigil was not only heard but felt. Standing with the smell of fresh rain in their nostrils, people gathered to honor a wounded hero. You could see the agreement of purpose in eyes and faces.
You heard unity in the words. You could virtually touch emotions with your hand. Taste the desire of the participants for healing.
The crowd was very eclectic. Citizens of all types, even small children gathered to lift well wishes, prayers and hopes for a fallen hero as the sun set over Boulder Park.
Tables out on the grass held brightly colored slips of paper and markers for vigil attendees to write notes of love and encouragement for the officer and his family. Attendees talked to one another in hushed tones.
The Chief of Staff of El Paso County Sheriff’s Operations — Janet Huffor took the mike at the table that was the makeshift podium. She spoke confidently, articulating the hope of all present that Officer Duzel would pull through to a full recovery.
The family of fallen Officer Micah Flick came up to pray and encourage the crowd. Their legacy of bravery was an example to everyone who saw it. Not a dry eye in the park.
Deputy Scott Stone (also shot in the same incident that took the life of Flick) appeared to be fully recovered. A shy man, he declined to pray but his words were powerful as he spoke of his time in Memorial Hospital recovering.
The most stunning moment of the evening was when a woman who identified herself as Muslim, took to the public call to prayer. People waited to see what she was going to say.
You could have heard a pin drop. The woman encouraged Christians, Muslims and Jews to pray in agreement for the complete healing of Officer Duzel. She also encouraged those who did not claim a faith to send well wishes and healing energy to the officer.
Somehow the vigil went without a single word of disagreement.
I want to take this moment to compare this scene to the energy at protests. Big or small, protests are marked by chanting or screaming. Signs are held aloft, some with curse words on them. Anyone at a protest will tell you that they are tired of something. And the anger is what undergirds its discourse.
I’d also like to compare the vigil scene with the energy observed at political rallies. Big or small, rallies are filled with chants, shouts and applause. Signs and banners are held aloft as an assault against unwanted values.
Again, anger is what undergirds the discourse. God help you in this setting if you work for CNN.
But vigils are inherently patient. No one counter protests at a vigil. It is an event or a time when a person or group stays in a place and quietly waits for a specific outcome. Prayer can be a part of the waiting but doesn’t have to be. Anger may be present but is not what runs the group.
Don’t take the quietness present at a vigil for inaction. People operating in hope or faith, must take action. just not in a fighting way. They take their action in confidence and quietly back into the world around them after the vigil.
When I think about what will heal America, I can’t accept the energy of the protest or the rally as a healing agent. Perhaps it is time for the vigil. Maybe as a group we should seek quiet — a stillness in our selves. Then, maybe just maybe, we could take action born of something besides anger.
Just consider it.
And send your well wishes, prayers, healing energy and thoughts to Officer Duzel.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.