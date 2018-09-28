We’re in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating all of our diversity. It’s a time to explain ourselves to our non-Hispanic friends. You’d think we were done with that, but our Anglo compatriots never seem to comprehend who and what we are. There’s a lot of confusion.
Even the Hispanics/Latinos don’t understand who we are, which is strange, since we’re supposed to be proud of ourselves.
When I was a young man in Texas, I joined the League of United Latin American Citizens. It was the Hispanic NAACP, fighting for civil rights in Texas and other places. But I knew that I wasn’t a “Latin American.” We all did, but we were too embarrassed to call ourselves what we really were — Mexican Americans.
This kind of verguenza, shame, is powerful in Mexican American culture. Mexican Americans often feel embarrassed of their brown skins, the legacy of 500-years of Spanish-Indian intermarriage.
It shouldn’t be this way, but that’s racism for you — the really bad racism, the internalized kind.
In 1970, the U.S. Census made me into a “Hispanic.” “Wait a minute,” I said to the woman census-taker, “you can’t make a noun out of an adjective. I cannot be “a Hispanic.” It’s taken me two semesters as an English major at Colorado College to learn the difference between a noun and an adjective.”
“Too bad,” she said, “the U.S. government says that you are a Hispanic.” I wanted to show off my elite education by telling her that there is no English equivalent for the Spanish noun “Hispanos,” which would be the correct thing to call people. Hence the substitution of an adjective for a proper name.
But I kept quiet. Mexican people do that a lot. We just keep quiet.
I was in Prof. Art Pettit’s Southwest History class at CC. It was Anglo-American Prof. Pettit who taught me to be Chicano, a much misunderstood term then and now. Many associate “Chicano” with the militant Chicano movement of the 1960s and ’70s, very embarrassing to conservative Mexican Americans. The verguenza thing again. Others associate Chicano with the pop culture stereotype of Cheech and Chong, the famous Chicano/Chinese pothead duo. Bad again.
But Prof. Pettit knew history. He showed me that “Chicano” comes from “Mexica,” what the Aztecs called themselves in their Nahuatl language. Along the way, the “x” in Mexica got changed to “sh,” as in the hispanicized “meshicano,” later changing to “ch” and becoming “Chicano.”
It’s a name which reveals our Indian roots without denying our Spanish side. Many are ashamed to call themselves Chicanos now, but they are ignorant of history.
Chicanos are scattered all over the world. You meet us in the unlikeliest places.
I once met two Chicanos in London, busing tables in a restaurant. Typical Chicano jobs, but I want la raza, the people, to advance.
My mission in life is to travel the highways and byways of the world, asking every Chicano I meet: “Hablas espanol? Do you speak Spanish. Are you a good Chicano or Chicana?
They look at me strangely.
“A Chicano/a is a Mexican American with a conscience,” I say to them. “He or she wants to help other Chicanos move up in life. He or she never misses a chance to correct the distorted perceptions of Mexicans and Chicanos held by so many people.”
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS, and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.