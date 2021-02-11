On any given day, there are tens of thousands of people being trafficked into and within the United States. A large percentage of these victims are minors, often young females, who are brutally forced to perform commercial acts of sex or labor against their will.
Due to the oppressive nature of human trafficking, perpetrators often commit their crimes during broad daylight, out in the open and undetected by the public. It is necessary that our communities can recognize the subtle signs of the crime and know how to report it. For this reason, the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, along with the American Trucking Association, have a partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking.
Truckers Against Trafficking is a nonprofit organization that trains professional truck drivers’ best practices in recognizing red flags and reporting their suspicions of human trafficking.
Thanks to our partnership with this important organization, the trucking industry has served as an effective and powerful ally to law enforcement. Over the past decade, America’s trucking industry has placed itself on the frontlines of this important fight and has made meaningful contributions in the comprehensive effort to identify the victims and perpetrators of this heinous act.
To date, truck drivers have made nearly 2,700 calls to the national hotline after noticing questionable activity while driving across the country. These calls have resulted in at least 708 likely human trafficking cases and 1,296 human trafficking victims. America is fortunate that truck drivers, the professionals who spend the most time on the road, are so committed to this cause, helping law enforcement catch these criminals, and saving the lives of innocent people.
Despite the trucking industry making outstanding strides this last decade, there is more that can be done. We need all Americans to join the fight.
Warning signs that everyone should be aware of include an individual not having knowledge of their whereabouts or control of their identifications; restricted and controlled communications or not being allowed to speak for himself or herself; CB radio chatter about “commercial company” or flashing lights that signal a buyer location; signs of branding or tattooing of a trafficker’s name (often found on the victim’s neck); a van or RV that seems out of place or a vehicle dropping someone off and picking them up after 15 or 20 minutes.
All individuals who believe they have witnessed or are aware of human trafficking should call the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888. We urge you to join the trucking industry in the fight against human trafficking.
Suzanne Kutsch is the chairperson of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, which represents over 650 companies involved in trucking in Colorado. She is also the vice president of CAST Transportation, her family’s trucking business, that is based in Commerce City.