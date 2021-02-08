Dear Governor Polis, OPEN THE DAMN SCHOOLS.
You are the state’s chief executive. No more excuses and no more passing the buck to local school districts. No more empty platitudes about what you “hope” will happen. Governor, it is time for you to do whatever it takes to open the schools. Every kid needs to have the option to attend school full time and in-person.
And until the schools are open, I don’t want to hear one more lecture on how Colorado’s COVID response is based on science.
Our kids are being crushed. They are sad, lonely, they are suffering. They are killing themselves. They need to be with their friends. They need sports, theatre, chess club.
Speak up, lead, DO something!
If it’s science you want, two recent international studies show no correlation between in-person K-12 schooling and the spread of the virus. Another study in the United States shows no higher risk to childcare workers who stayed on the job.
Study after study shows massive learning loss from our schools being closed that won’t be regained. Mental health emergency visits are up 31% for middle and high school kids. Our kids’ life expectancy will go down according to the American Medical Association.
As you have your kids in private school, I am blessed to have the resources to do the same. I have my three little ones at a private school in Douglas County that has stayed open; not one child has gotten COVID. Parents, teachers, staff have all worked together to keep our kids in school, and safe. I want every parent to be able to choose to do the same.
Around the state, other private schools, public charter schools, preschools and many public schools have shown you this can be done. But hundreds of schools are still closed or only offer a few hours of in-person learning per week. That’s tens of thousands of students that are potentially not OK. Parents that are not OK. Futures that are not OK.
Coming from outside the government, I have learned the importance of listening to your customer. Your customer is NOT the teachers union, it’s the students, the families, the parents. Just listen, the people you are leading are hurting.
Parents, if you are ready to reimagine what school looks like for your family, don’t wait for our bureaucrats to do something, it will be too late.
Visit www.schoolchoiceforkids.org to explore your options; go tour charters, private schools (many have generous scholarship programs) and schools outside your district that are committed to staying open. Log on to NextDoor or your neighborhood Facebook group and ask for help. Talk to homeschool parents; better yet, start a “pandemic pod”!
Copy the safety protocols in those states that have been open and have few outbreaks, we are not California. Give schools as many tests as they need. Give them PPE. Ignore the recent calls from the teachers union to keep schools closed even after teachers are vaccinated.
Instead of asking if it’s safe to open schools, ask what are we willing to do to make schools safe to reopen? Offer both remote and in-person classes to all families. Make sure all parents — not just those that can afford private school — can choose which path is right for their children.
Follow the lead of other governors who have made it clear that the state is not going to fund empty classrooms when parents are begging for a full time, in-person option.
Let teachers choose as well, don’t force any teacher to return if they don’t feel safe. But ensure that the funding for a child follows that child if they to move to another school that offers an in-person option. Think outside of the box. Use your bully pulpit to tell the unions to butt out. What are you afraid of?
Schools are a critical part of our communities, they provide a safe place to learn for students, they employ teachers and other staff, and make it possible for parents to work and provide for their family. Schools also help feed kids whose families can’t afford a healthy meal, they help care for children with social, physical, and mental health services. We desperately need schools to stay open, like hospitals, grocery stores, nursing homes. They are indeed essential.
Governor, you and I are the lucky ones.
We have the resources to choose what school is best for our kids in this challenging time. Speak up, push back on the union, listen to the doctors, scientists and parents. Lead.
What have you got to lose? Our children certainly have a lot to — mental health problems, hunger, obesity, the risk of child abuse, loss of education, a shorter life.
Do something, please.
Heidi Ganahl is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, author and at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, to which she was elected as a Republican in 2016.