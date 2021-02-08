As you read this today, it is important to know that this very evening, the Denver City Council will be voting on the proposed Group Living Zoning Code Amendment #8, which has the potential to dramatically shape the future of our city from where it is today.
It is hard to believe that it was almost just a year ago that I was attending the Group Living meeting in southeast Denver with a few long-time girlfriends from the neighborhood. I am sure we were all just thinking how it would be good to bump up a couple more on the number of unrelated adults that could live in a home so that, as our children became self-sufficient young adults, they could start living on their own here in Denver. As we all now know, the GL Amendment is so much more than the photo of young adults on the city’s marketing piece; it is a massive zoning change.
I decided after that meeting that I needed to learn more about our zoning code, and specifically this GL Amendment. Like so many people I have met in this process, we all deeply care about our city and its future. I have loved living here in Denver for the past 30 years – my husband and I purchased our first house in southeast Denver and are still living in it. Like many here in Denver now today, I too moved here young, living paycheck to paycheck, but immediately planted roots and made good friends and felt like “I finally came home.”
I joined others in Safe and Sound Denver, like myself, that have a great love for our wonderful and diverse city.
Safe and Sound Denver (SSD) is purely a grassroots collaboration of Denver neighbors that came together from across the city representing varying backgrounds and political leanings, all working to understand the city’s massive 200-plus page Group Living Zoning Code Amendment. SSD neighbors throughout the city have worked very hard to build awareness and express opposition to this proposed Group Living Amendment. Our diversity as a group offers a variety of personal priorities, but we have all come together in opposition along with disappointment in the manner CPD managed the entire process.
Our City Council representatives are supposed to represent their districts, and as such, it is important for them to consider the hundreds of personal and detailed stories submitted and posted to the City’s Group Living website: challenges of people living closely/sharing physical space; being victims of crimes/assaults; continued unresolved enforcement violations such as noise, trash, parking, infrastructure and other issues that come with increased density. These letters have been submitted by Denver neighbors who have helped build and invest to make this a great city to live, work and play in. Thousands of others have signed SSD’s Change.org petition and posted comments for city leaders to read related to this proposed amendment. Denver homeowners chose to purchase homes and live in our city, investing their hard-earned money, their largest lifetime investment; our homes and neighborhoods are very personal and valued places!
With this vote tonight, Denver City Council is presented the opportunity to offer a balance to flaws in the process of crafting the GL Amendment. Councilman Flynn commented in a meeting that the “process was fatally flawed.” This Group Living Amendment did not originate from a need identified by the community but from the Denver mayor and two at-large City Council representatives in 2017. What resulted was a handpicked, “special interest” Group Living Advisory Committee, approved by all members except just one dissenting Denver neighbor.
One of the most surprising things is this amendment also unanimously passed the Denver Planning Board without a mention at all about Chapter 59, the former old zoning code from a decade ago, which exempts about 20% of the city from the impacts of this zoning change. I still continue to ask myself: how did that happen with city planners spending three years drafting this amendment knowing that this would create inequities? CPD is now recommending an “after the fact fix” with a not yet seen Bridge Amendment, that will only address the “household” definition.
This is the time for Denver City Council to ask themselves: Is this really the right and best solution for Denver? Does this truly represent what most Denver neighbors desire for our city? Will this enhance or diminish the many unique and diverse neighborhoods? Does this vote embody why constituents elected them?
Thousands of Denver neighbors are opposed to the Group Living Amendment #8 because they love our city, which they chose to live, invest, donate and thrive in. We ask the Denver City Council to please vote NO on the Group Living Zoning Code Amendment #8.
Paige L. Burkeholder is a 30-year, southeast Denver resident and has been involved with Safe and Sound Denver — a grassroots collaboration of hundreds of Denver neighbors across the city who have worked together to build awareness and opposition to the City of Denver’s proposed Group Living Zoning Code Amendment.