When Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman went undercover as a homeless person recently, he seemed to make lots of judgments, however his conclusions lacked any sort of proposed solution. As someone who has bounced between jail and the streets since 2015, I can attest to the fact that realistic solutions are often disregarded, and our voices remain unheard.
Coffman was able to see that the vast majority of the population living in encampments in Denver and Aurora consists of drug users. I won’t deny this fact, however I strongly disagree with the idea that we “just don’t want the help.” I would go as far as to say that to place stipulations on housing assistance programs that deny drug users access to these resources borders on discrimination.
If I tell you I’m an IV meth user, there’s a good chance my credibility will drop at least tenfold. From firsthand experience in numerous treatment programs, I assure you that to attach ultimatums to the so-called “help” only guarantees that we will all fail. Not to mention we’ll probably want to go do a shot to ease our frustration with the whole thing.
There’s too much red tape constricting the process of getting off the streets.
Anyone who wants desperately to get back on their feet — drug user or not — would thrive if they were given the opportunity to have an apartment paid for a month. That’s enough stability, time, and weight off our shoulders to become presentable for job opportunities and work for next month’s rent while our belongings are secured and we don’t have to worry about a trespassing charge.
The ones that can keep paying their rent will, and obviously would be able to stay housed. Anyone who couldn’t make the payment after a month would lose the benefit of the program. That’s all that needs to happen — no drug tests, no case management unless external help is sought by the client.
The problem is there is so much negative stigma attached to drug users. No one wants to give us a chance because the general conception is that we’re violent thieves who would sell our souls for a fix, or smash out a set of windows if our dealers told us to. Violence is usually due to social anger of some sort. Thievery happens because no one will hire drug addicts into any company that will pay a salary someone can live off of.
The ones who will sell their souls for a fix will either waste away like that or eventually find their way to a healthier path, which may not ever include total abstinence but can still constitute a healthy lifestyle.
People figure it out or they don’t, and they do it in a way that will lead them to success as an individual.
The reason homelessness and drug addiction remain unsolved issues is that these “experts” swear rehabilitation is the only way to salvation. The rehabilitation rate at even the best of programs is grotesquely in favor of relapse because officials keep working within the constraints of the solutions that have been proven not to work.
I would gladly work in a sewer if someone would pay for my first month in an apartment and keep their nose out of my drug use and mental stability, because those are issues best dealt with by the person who knows my brain the best — me.
Kendra McCormick is a young homeless woman from Denver and an avid advocate for harm reduction and those living on the streets and using drugs.