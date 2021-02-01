The Aurora City Council recently voted against two ordinances targeted at immigrants who have been accused or convicted of being in the country illegally. One would have made Aurora a sanctuary city. The other would have used city employees to create and operate a legal defense fund with a follow-on funding request of $50,000 of taxpayer money. Neither of these laws were in the best interest of the citizens of Aurora and were both defeated in a 6-5 vote.
One in five Aurora residents was born in another country. The city has nearly 170 languages spoken in its schools. The great majority of these immigrants are in the USA legally. They have created entrepreneurial businesses, a huge number of jobs and wonderful ethnic restaurants. They have made Aurora among the most diverse cities in the nation.
Aurora has made a strong commitment to these future citizens through the Office of Immigration and Immigrant Affairs. Two city employees execute a budget of over $580,000 to integrate the immigrant community into the city. It supports English and citizenship training as well as providing economic guidance for immigrant businesses.
Aurora is proud of its diversity. The great majority of these folks are wonderful people who will become outstanding citizens.
A small minority are criminals.
In February, a Metro-Aurora task force took down a Latin-American drug ring with 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of heroin, 4 pounds of cocaine, and 15,000 fentanyl pills. Several Asian massage parlors in Aurora have been charged with human trafficking. An Islamic terrorist was arrested in Aurora for buying chemicals that were to be used in a New York subway bomb. Foreign nationals are currently selling heroin, cocaine, Black Mamba, Khat and other drugs in Aurora while others are extorting fellow immigrants. Cartels and criminal gangs are operating in Aurora from Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa. These criminals need to be in jail or deported. Their crime needs to stop.
During testimony to the Aurora City Council, the local director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stated non-documented immigrants pursued by the agency fall into three categories. The first are those who have been charged or convicted of crimes of moral turpitude including murder, kidnapping, drug dealing, rape, extortion, larceny and similar acts. The second are those whose home countries have issued a warrant for their arrest. The third, and the lowest priority for arrest, are those who have expired visas; have failed to attend their immigration hearing, or have entered the country illegally.
Council learned Immigration Court is a civil court as opposed to a criminal court. If an immigrant is found guilty, he or she could receive a visa extension or other remedy, a civil conviction or possibly deportation. Council was also told a civil conviction is not a criminal conviction. Under the Constitution, anyone who cannot afford an attorney for criminal court will receive one at no expense. Since Immigration Court is a civil court, a lawyer is not provided.
A premise of the sanctuary proposal, which would have barred ICE agents from executing warrants to appear in civil Immigration Court, was that such warrants are not signed by a judge. However, council learned that the Immigration and Nationality Act authorizes ICE officers to arrest immigrants to appear in Immigration Court without a judicial warrant. In fact, no judge in the country has the authority to issue a warrant for a civil immigration violation.
With respect to the immigrant defense fund, council was told many charities, several religious based, provide pro-bono legal support to immigrants. Each immigrant is provided a list of charities when they are apprehended. These charities typically exclude support for people charged or convicted of crimes of moral turpitude or those facing warrants from their home countries. Since non-criminal immigrants have access to an attorney, the Aurora ordinance would have resulted in city personnel and taxpayer funds being used to defend accused criminals. Aurora citizens should not be forced to pay that bill.
The safer-cities ordinance was similarly flawed. It required the city to provide sanctuary to non-documented immigrants. Specifically, city employees would have been required to prevent federal immigration authorities from entering city buildings to enforce immigration warrants. Can you imagine an Aurora law enforcement officer attempting to impede a federal law enforcement officer in the execution of their duty? It even required city-funded charities to do the same. That was absurd.
The country’s undocumented immigrant community faces tremendous challenges. At the city level, it is important they trust the police. If a woman felt that she would be deported for reporting her partner was beating her, she would continue to take that abuse. That is why Aurora’s police do not ask about immigration status when responding to calls. That policy will remain in effect.
The solution to immigration problems lies at the federal level. President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Schumer have pledged to make immigration reform a top national priority. In the meantime, Aurora should not use city resources to enforce or deny immigration laws.
Dave Gruber is a council member at-large for the city of Aurora. He is a retired Air Force colonel and Air Force Academy graduate who worked as a space and cyberspace corporate executive before running for office.