So much are the Irish held in high esteem that we’re all Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a happy day, full of leprechauns, the wearing of the green, and celebration of Irish history and culture. The day is also a Catholic feast, meant to venerate the Roman Briton, Patricius, who in the fifth-century as a young man in the twilight years of the western Roman empire was captured by Irish raiders and taken to Ireland as a slave. Patricius escaped, went to Gaul (France), became a priest, and later returned to Ireland as bishop and converted the Celtic Irish to Christianity. Ireland has remained Catholic to this day, staunchly opposed to English Protestantism. The rebellion known as the Easter Rising of 1916 and the conflicts in Ulster can attest to this.
Historical amnesia is a national trait in the U.S. So ingrained is this trait that it has become almost a virtue. We don’t like people who are always remembering the past. We are especially forgetful of the contributions of ethnic minorities, including European ethnics, such as the Irish, the Italians, the Jews, the Poles, the Germans, etc. We are even more forgetful of the histories of people of color: African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, and Asian Americans.
We try to make up for it with celebrations like St. Patrick’s Day, Columbus Day (whether true or untrue, the trend now is to call Columbus a genocidal racist, and he loses to Mother Frances Cabrini Day in honor of the valiant Italian nun whose life work was to minister to the many thousands of Italian immigrants who were the victims of Anglo American racism), October Fest, Hanukkah, Martin Luther King Day, Cinco de Mayo, etc. The intent might be good, but these efforts lack the kind of in-depth knowledge that would make a real difference in our understanding of the history of all of us, not just the history of some of us. We can look at a little known Irish experience for some depth.
When millions of desperate Irish left the old sod in 1845-1848 to escape the potato famine, an episode blamed on the British who supposedly withheld food from Ireland, many came to America, where thousands of men were promptly conscripted into the Army. This was the time of Manifest Destiny, the annexation of Texas and the resulting war with Mexico. The Protestant U.S. soldiers had a deep prejudice, common at the time, against “Papists,” as Catholics were called, and mistreated the Irish Catholics. This reminded the Irish of the British oppression they had suffered in Ireland, and they deeply resented it.
Upon arrival in Mexico, the Irish soldiers were further angered by Protestant contempt for Mexican Catholicism, especially sacrilegious acts, such as desecration of churches and sacred images. Many atrocities were committed and 9,000 men, Protestants and Catholics, deserted the Army, many blaming the bad conduct of the U.S. troops. The estimates vary, but about 500-600 Irish and other foreign-born soldiers, including many German Catholics, not only deserted but defected, going over to the Mexican side.
The Irish were organized into el batallon de San Patricio, or the St. Patrick Battalion, with their own beloved green, a flag inscribed with a harp and the battle cry, “Erin Go Bragh.” They distinguished themselves in the battles of Buena Vista, Molino del Rey, and Churubusco. Seventy-five San Patricios were captured at Churubusco. When the Americans stormed Chapultepec Castle at the end of the war and raised the American flag, 50 of the San Patricios were hanged as traitors at the moment the flag went up. So bitter are the memories that in Mexico and Ireland they are still deeply mourned and are now honored as national heroes. In Mexico, the date of their sacrifice Sep. 12, is a solemn day of remembrance.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS, a lecturer in Southwest History, and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.