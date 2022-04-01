If common sense prevails among voters, Democrats are in for a thrashing in the midterm elections this November. Joe Biden’s presidency has been a toxic mix of bad judgment, incompetence and rank failures in public policy, domestic and foreign. The Democrat majority in Congress has massively overreached. Driven by a radical progressive core, they’re determined to “transform” America into a utopian socialist paradise with government autocrats controlling every aspect of your and your children’s lives. Polls make it clear most Americans disapprove. Congress will likely flip from Democrat to Republican majorities. Luckily for Biden, he’s not on the 2022 ballot.
If a national Republican tide includes Colorado, our Legislature could flip to Republican control. Gov. Jared Polis could survive. He’s perceived as more moderate than blatantly left-wing Democrat legislators, and he’s able to tap his considerable wealth to win elections. But Republicans could gain ground in Colorado’s 2022 congressional elections.
I’ve lived in Colorado for more than 50 years and watched it turn from solidly Republican red, to centrist purple, to Democrat blue. I don’t believe we’re an irreversible one-party Democrat state like California, but it’s an uphill battle.
Except for Colorado Springs, our state’s larger population centers like Denver and Boulder are solidly Democrat. Most young people vote Democrat, the product of political indoctrination in K-12 and higher education, liberal domination of the news media, entertainment and social media. As they age, reality and maturity might reverse that. Minority group support for Republicans is rising. Democrats are staggering in polls showing opposition to their failed policies on everything from Afghanistan to major issues like border security, education, oil production and runaway inflation.
Colorado’s gain of an additional seat in the U.S. House, and congressional redistricting gives the GOP a real chance to gain a 4-4 split or even a 5-3 majority in our delegation. In House seats like Denver, where Republicans are unelectable, progressives can openly proclaim their leftist ideology. Rep. Diana DeGette, who’s held that seat for a quarter century, gets a 99% liberal rating on her votes from the nonpartisan National Journal. While her membership in the radical Congressional Progressive Caucus would be a liability in a swing district, in Denver it’s an asset. If she were a moderate, she’d risk defeat in a Democrat primary election — the only threat to her seat — by challengers who would proudly run on their radical beliefs.
Statewide races for the U.S. Senate are a different story. Back when most Coloradans leaned right, liberal Democrat Senators like Gary Hart and Tim Wirth had to talk like moderates back home but voted like liberals in Washington — and got away with it.
Which brings us to Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet, who was appointed to a vacant seat by Gov. Bill Ritter in 2009. In 2016, Bennet was elected with barely 50% of the vote, outspending his Republican challenger $24 million to $5 million. Bennet might not be a radical but he’s no enemy of them, with a National Journal rating of 82% on the liberal scale. He likes to tout his bipartisan votes, but they’re typically on uncontroversial legislation and nonpolitical Colorado-centric matters. He just enjoys being a senator.
On the really important stuff — economic policy, taxation, illegal immigration, border security, defense, runaway social spending, inflation, culture, crime, racial hostility, the filibuster, government regulation, climate change, etc. — he’s routinely sided with Obama, Biden, the progressive Democrat majority and their big-government, socialist ideology. He gets high ratings from labor unions, as high as 100% from the AFL-CIO. And voted against confirmation of the last three conservatives — Gorsuch, Kavenaugh, and Coney Barrett — to the Supreme Court.
The nation is indebted to two principled Senate Democrats —Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema — who’ve blocked the worst of the reckless assault on individual liberty and fiscal sanity by the rest of their party. How sad that only those two of the 50 Senate Democrats had the wisdom and courage to say “Stop!” If Bennet were truly the moderate he pretends to be, he’d have joined them rather than vote with the Senate’s progressive lunatic fringe. Has he called out vacuous House Democrats like AOC and her rabid “squad?
With Bennet up for reelection and vulnerable in November, voters can restore an honorable Colorado tradition. Historically, we’ve frequently balanced our Senate delegation with one Democrat and one Republican. Let’s do it again by sending a Republican to Washington in place of Bennet, who’s just another Senate vote for Biden’s progressive agenda. Aren’t we told diversity is a good thing?
Michael Rosen is an American radio personality and political commentator.