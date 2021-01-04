2020 was a year of twenty-plus named hurricanes and massive wildfires fueled by Western drought caused by man-made climate change. And the visitation of the scourge, an incurable disease descending on us like the medieval Black Death. When things like this happen we must be wise and look to our own behavior. Who can doubt that Nature is outraged about our failures as human stewards of the planet? Can we learn from violent storms and 4-million acre wildfires and hope that things get better? Our human ingenuity has led us to preventive measures and to create vaccines against the COVID pandemic. So, yes, if we are intelligent enough to counter COVID, we can stop climate change. But only if we really want to.
On the political front, we had a presidential election in which more Americans voted than in any other. That is good news, in spite of the vitriolic character of the campaigns. Especially noteworthy is that the so-called Latinos are beginning to show signs of serious political involvement. It’s good for democracy when marginalized groups get active in politics.
What catches my eye in the newspaper headlines is that huge numbers of Latinos in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas voted for President Trump. This is not hard to understand.
The Rio Grande Valley (RGV) is my “country of origin.” It lies entirely within the United States, but like Texas itself, it is distinctive enough that we can think of it as a separate country.
The RGV is populated mainly by Mexican-origin Latinos. Not immigrants, because immigrants from Mexico and other Latin countries gravitate toward wealthier areas where the jobs are. These are the jobs that native-born people — Anglo-Americans, African Americans, Mexican Americans — will not not do. Jobs like crop harvesting, slaughter-house work, cement work, motel maid, house-cleaning work, that kind of thing.
The people in the RGV, my people, are mostly descended from the original Mexican-Spanish settlers of the region.
We need to understand that Texas was a Mexican province long before the arrival of Anglos, and that even after annexation by the U.S., south Texas was an isolated region, largely out of the mainstream. And it still is. Large pockets of Latino population, like the RGV, are still insulated from the US mainstream. Areas like East Los Angeles, southern Arizona, northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, the whole Texas-Mexican border, south Florida, even the Puerto Rican Bronx in New York, and others, are also out of the mainstream. That happened because the imperial United States acquired Spanish and Mexican territory. History matters. It creates significant differences in the 60-million U.S. Latino population. The penchant of Anglo Americans to lump Latinos under one label does not help to understand them. ‘Latino” completely ignores the differences among the various groups and discourages analyses of these differences.
But to get to the election. Immigrants did not gravitate towards Trump. Unless they become citizens, immigrants cannot vote, so we cannot say that Trump won the immigrant vote. The president won more Latino citizen votes than any other Republican, however, the main reason for this is the reality of social class. Latinos/Hispanics/Chicanos, are overwhelmingly working class.
This means that they vote for the same candidates as the Anglo working class, with whom they identify in culture and values.
So, yes, 2021 could be the Year of the Latino. If it is, it will be because 2021 will also be the Year of the Anglo Working Class. The American assimilation machine is working full steam.
The Latinos are melting into the American melting pot, whether we like it or not.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the American Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and teaches U.S. Military History, American Literature and U.S. Southwest History.