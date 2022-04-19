I have just returned from the southern border. Some would say it was a trip to see the Tortilla Curtain, a disparaging attempt to invoke the communist Iron Curtain. In spite of that, I can report that it was a very enjoyable trip.
Nobody got sick with the Montezumas, we were not accosted by drug cartels, and we didn’t see hordes of impoverished Mexicans or desperate Hondurans and Salvadorans storming the ugly, black, razor wire-topped iron fence that defines us, the home of the brave and the land of the free.
Instead, we visited ancient towns built around dignified plazas and stayed in beautiful Spanish colonial buildings that have been lovingly renovated into comfortable tourist hotels. Our gracious hosts laid out delicious lunches and dinners and the tequila and the Bocanora, a Sonoran liquor, flowed freely. They entertained us with Indian dances and the omnipresent Folklorico. What I liked best was the relaxed atmosphere and the refreshing difference of a culture that is so close to us and yet so far away.
But of course there are barely hidden realities behind all the charm. There is the poverty, the result of the stagnant economy of Mexico which simply cannot provide jobs with living wages for multitudes of workers. And that is why they must pursue the almighty dollar and risk the journey to “los estados unidos.” The drug smugglers are out of sight but they lurk close by, their presence acknowledged by the local people who explain in whispers that certain areas are off limits to law-abiding citizens. It’s easy to demonize the cartel criminals. No doubt they are brutal thugs. But what drives them to murder, kidnapping and horrific wars with their criminal rivals? It’s greed.
Greed satisfied by the huge cash cow of the United States, easily milked by the entrepreneurial outlaws. After all, the drug bandits are only satisfying an enormous craving. The drug trade, to include the new soporific, fentanyl, exists because, and only because, of the insatiable appetite for illegal drugs of millions of Americans. Untold quantities of drugs flow north, walls, fences, and the Border Patrol notwithstanding, and untold sums of money flow south. It’s an industry, and the prosperity is evident in the brand new houses and the shiny cars and pickup trucks we saw in the border towns. Law enforcement can put a dent in the trade. But no government laws, no police, no prison sentences, no sealed off border can end the drug trade. I wish it were different, but there is simply too much money to be made selling drugs in the American market. And the money makes the risks worthwhile. This leads me to wonder why the U.S., a bastion of capitalism, cannot understand that government laws do not nullify market laws.
And then there are the poor asylum seekers. In May, the Biden administration is set to terminate the Title 42 restrictions, a policy meant to prevent the spread of Covid, and which is used to deny entry to asylum seekers based on public health concerns. Biden’s action is long overdue but may not actually happen. Title 42 has been unjustly applied to thousands of people fleeing lethal crime and violence in chaotic Central American narco-states. These people do not bring fentanyl with them. It has never been proven that they disproportionately bring the Covid virus. With few exceptions, they are denied entry and are forced to languish in Mexican border towns, or worse, made to go home to suffer the same kind of death which the Ukrainian asylum seekers have escaped. War is the common reality, I sympathize with the Ukrainians but I also sympathize with the Central Americans.
We didn’t see any, but the media report that thousands of Russian and Ukrainian asylum seekers are appearing at border crossings. Thousands have already been granted asylum. The Russians are fleeing Putin’s nightmare combination of a communist/fascist police state, and the Ukrainians are fleeing Putin’s murderous war. But why let in Russians and Ukrainians if we won’t let in Central Americans? Well, it’s the old American hang-up again. The Russians and Ukrainians are white, the Central Americans are brown. And there you have it. It’s all about race, no matter how much we deny it.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D, is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and teaches U.S. Military History, and Mexico/U.S. Border Studies.