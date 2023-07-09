I closely follow the Supreme Court’s activities, hence the recent ruling, to forbid Affirmative action in college admissions did not surprise me. The raucous chatter from certain quarters is disingenuous; they knew it would fall.

In its anticipation I’ve suggested steps we might take to empower minority students from impoverished and underserved places of our society to overcome hurdles that our educational system throws on their way. SCOTUS cares only on what shouldn’t be; causes of what is, are unimportant to them. Poorly funded schools and teachers, poverty and mental illness are the true causes of poor education.

History handicaps many minority students, compared to their Asian and White competition from elite, highly competitive institutions. A simple Colorado illustration is: the majority of Denver, Arapahoe and Adams County schools that teach a high percentage of minority students excel in football, basketball and track. None, to my knowledge, have a math club, a common feature in most “White” schools. The one important subject that their future might depend on — mathematics — is not emphasized. Good students excel in academics, sports and the arts.

My past writing about the failures of our education system revolved around my concerns about educating and training more minority physicians. Justice Sandra O’Connor while ruling to uphold affirmative action at Michigan Law School in 2003, hoped that 25 years hence American universities would no longer need to use race for admission. Sadly, America’s education system continues to be woefully inadequate and unequal.

And yet despite it, most of us resemble bystanders at an accident, rather than participants in our children’s education. As parent groups in Douglas County-like school districts around the nation agitate for book bans and other misguided measures, I see no parallel demonstrations by parents in majority Black and Hispanic schools for better teacher pay and better K-12 education. The lack of parental enthusiasm, energy, and advocacy leads to neglect. Parents and civic organizations must lead the way if minority children are to be better educated. Parents’ groups need to form an advocacy bulwark against poor education.

Colleges and universities have an important role to play. I’ve approached half a dozen college Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) professionals, proposing that their institutions work with our failing K-12 schools. My reward was a shrug. Still, I persist. Since many K-12 schools lack qualified teachers to teach STEM — Science, Technology, engineering and mathematics — subjects, local colleges should join the fray and play a greater role in correcting such deficiencies.

I advocate “grooming” students for academic success. Colleges should do with academics what their sports counterparts do — seek future academic LeBron Jameses, in poor schools. It should be feasible for academia’s scouts to seek, tutor, and mentor minority students with a gift for academic excellence. Eventual college admission for such students would pass the SCOTUS’ muster. Additionally, there is absolutely no reason why national consortia of colleges and K-12 schools can’t work together in such programs.

We underpay, disrespect and overburden our public school teachers whose burn out rate is astronomical. Given our country’s economic strictures where the greater a neighborhood’s real estate price is, the better their schools, I can’t envisage changes in teachers’ condition of employment in the near future. Still, we must be innovative as we continue to discuss STEM pedagogy.

There exists a crisis in the state of minority science teachers. We must train more male teachers who will act as role models for many minority kids. For the currently practicing teachers, we should offer training in best science teaching practices; where core knowledge is deemed wanting, it should be upgraded with supplementary courses. Continued tutoring and mentoring could be part of universities’ and K-12 partnerships. Paying teachers for their extra training is judicious, and could mollify teachers’ union’s objections.

Teachers must also get respect. Let’s as a nation take a deep breath and consider how we must respect ourselves. And in turn, respect our neighbors, our teachers.

In short, the steps that minority students and schools need to take are neither onerous nor dolorous to see through. They do however require acknowledgement that the fate of the nation lies not in the hands of a faraway court that knows nothing about the little child whose father is in prison; whose mother works three jobs to keep a roof over her head. Both the Religious Right and our Progressives will agree that a child’s future concerns all of us.

She is our future.

Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies.