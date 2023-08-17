When was the last time you mugged someone? You might think it’s never happened, but hear me out.

Mugging is using force against someone to take what isn’t yours. But have you never ganged up with a bunch of other people to take something you couldn’t get voluntarily? Of course you have. It’s called “majority vote”.

Have you ever voted, say, for a tax increase that you didn’t have to pay? Maybe a tax on people richer than you? Or on a business you don’t run? Ever supported politicians who supported stuff like that? That’s like mugging. Sure, you did it legally, maybe with thousands or millions of other people. And more of you wanted it than didn’t. Maybe even more didn’t care. Did that make it OK?

Maybe your next-door neighbor needed some extra cash, so he opened a short-term rental that you didn’t like. His tenants always behaved themselves, you just didn’t like the idea of strangers coming and going. Did you get together with others to complain to your HOA? Did they ban it? Congratulations. You just mugged your neighbor.

Or maybe the industry you work for lobbied for and won tariffs on imports from their competitors in other countries. Maybe (a big maybe) that means more profits for your company and hopefully higher wages for you.

Unfortunately, that also makes people pay more. Congratulations. You’re mugging consumers.

Have you ever got together with people to use the law to stop people from building something on their property? From using it in a peaceful way, simply because you don’t like it? Maybe in the name of preserving your neighborhood character or quality of life? How is depriving people from the peaceful use of their property different from taking something that isn’t yours?

Some of the worst mugging that goes on involves people whose only crimes are a) to be born in wretched poverty, and b) to want a better life. Their only crime is to move themselves, often at great personal risk, from spot on the planet to another. But if they cross the wrong geopolitical boundary without the right pieces of paper, they’ll be mugged and turned away.

Of course, sometimes force is necessary. That’s what a system of justice is for. When somebody attacks you, it’s OK to fight back and send them to jail. When someone invades your home, when one country invades another, when your life and property are threatened, you’re not only allowed to use force, you may have to. When someone’s been harmed or is at risk of harm, that’s a completely different thing.

But why is it OK to use force against people who haven’t harmed anyone? Of course, we do that all the time, and we always have an excuse. Because there’s more of us than there are of you. Because we’re better organized politically. Because it preserves our “quality of life”. Because it preserves “our neighborhood character”.

Because we’re more important than they are. Because we’re more powerful than they are. Because of “social justice”. Because the end justifies the means. Because we’re good and they’re bad. Because we’re saving humanity. Because we’re saints and they’re sinners. Because God is on our side and not theirs.

What if instead, before ganging up on our fellow human beings, whether at the ballot box, a City Council meeting, or a politician’s office, we asked questions like “Who’s being harmed here?” “What if we’re wrong?” “Is there a compromise possible?” “Even if I’m in the majority, does that make me right”?

Something to think about.

Barry Fagin is senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. Readers can contact him at [email protected].