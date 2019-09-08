Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. ENE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.