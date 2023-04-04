Is violence looking virtuous? When you look at political activism you’d better look twice.

Who will ever forget in 2018 when Rep. Maxine Waters told her supporters to openly harass members of the Trump administration. The words were stunning in their virulence.

On video the representative fumed, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd.”

Waters rant continued, “And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

When confronted with her toxic behavior, Rep. Waters doubled down in an interview on MSNBC. She said,” …the people are going to turn on them… they’re going to absolutely harass them…”

But if a Democrat had hurt one of the targeted officials — the party would declare that the leader who said it had no intention of it going that far. They’re lying.

In November 2022 at a D.C. hearing on political extremist threats — Congresswoman Nancy Mace asked the witnesses testifying whether they thought harsh political rhetoric posed a “threat to democracy.” All said yes.

Then the Congresswoman held up a posterboard with a tweet by Alejandra Caraballo — an activist.

“The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again.” The tweet continued, “It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public.”

“They are pariahs.” Caraballo ended the tweet, “Since women don’t have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again.”

Caraballo was one of the witnesses at the hearing. Not surprisingly, the tweet was deleted after gaining national negative attention.

Welcome to the world of social justice activism.

From the Encyclopedia of Activism and Social Justice, we learn that activism in social justice can be exemplified by “unruly protests, unscrupulous behavior, objectionable interference, and violent attacks.”

We have entered an era where in social justice advocating for one’s opinion, cause or group justifies verbal, cyber or even physical violence. Online we see activists calling for not only harassment, but injury, dismemberment, and even murder of political foes over policy. Or opinion.

A report released last winter from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace found that 20% of Republicans and 13% of Democrats thought that political violence was justified in “certain cases”. What cases would those be?

This past week we saw a Trans Day of Vengeance Poster making the rounds through all types of social media around the country. The poster in question is a digital flyer. In part, it reads “trans day of vengeance” and “stop trans genocide” in addition to the date and time of the planned protest.

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety had Twitter remove more than 5,000 tweets and retweets of the Day of Vengeance poster on their app. I’m glad.

That poster was toxic. I agree with Irwin when she quietly states, “Vengeance does not imply peaceful protest.”

Unfortunately, within days the call to violence seemed to be answered.

A shooter opened fire at a private Christian grade school in Nashville Monday, killing three children and three adults, officials said. The shooter was fatally shot by police at The Covenant School in the city’s affluent Green Hills neighborhood, authorities said. Later we found out that the shooter was trans.

It doesn’t matter.

Last week’s poster calling for violence could have read “Black Day of Vengeance,” or Women’s Day of Vengeance. In social justice, no matter what “marginalized group” is calling for political violence they cast themselves as the victim.

All while seeking to cause pain to those who disagree with them.

A call like this cast in the spirit of violence can stir the mentally vulnerable in a group – to aggression disguised as an agent of change. As long as the political goal is met, the violence is considered justified.

That’s why in Nashville the “marginalized” are still calling for violence. Now it’s against opponents to gun control.

I hate to tell you friend, but virtue left the room long ago. Violence is just wearing its clothes.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.