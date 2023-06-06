Ever heard of Che Guevara? He was a Marxist revolutionary who became second in command to Fidel Castro in Cuba.

Together with their small band of fighters — they overthrew the government in their country. As said in the old axiom, the revolution was indeed televised.

And broadcast on the radio as well. The daily broadcasts on a shortwave station Radio Rebelde caused citizens to submit to the clever exaggerations Che Guevara unleashed upon the populace.

Only around 300 rebel soldiers accompanied Castro on a “caravana” across Cuba. The radio broadcast made it seem like a huge army was gathering support from the population. They ended the cross-country trip by capturing the capitol city of Havana. With virtually no resistance.

Driven by media reports, civilians met the group in the streets to show loyalty to the rebels. People were either so excited (or scared) that they never noticed the actual size of the group.

So, the rebels simply drove in to find that all adversaries — had simply abandoned their posts.

Many decades later, Che Guevara’s likeness and image memorializes him all over the world. A liar has been raised to iconic stature.

Surprised that a few people without an army took over an entire nation?

Media has power. Imagination mixed with fear can raise mountains.

We’re experiencing that right now. Yes, in Colorado Springs.

Recent headlines say things like “Colorado Republicans Lose Conservative Stronghold” and “Yemi Mobolade’s Victory Marks Seismic Shift in Colorado Springs.”

Seriously?

It feels like new incarnations of the Che Guevera spirit are roaming around. When it comes to the recent election being touted as a huge change event — every narrative is presented but the factual one.

When you look at the voter registration numbers one still sees that the 91,000 registered Republicans almost outnumber the entire multi-partisan voting body that elected our mayor.

Local Republicans defeated themselves.

Even so, this is hardly a seismic shift to the left. Especially when our new mayor accurately describes himself as conservative.

Nevertheless, some in progressive Colorado Springs were determined to paint this shift to center as a big shift to the left. Looks like Che’s demon strikes again.

One local Democrat in the party office tried to take victory lap on social media regarding Mayor Mobolade’s win, saying that it is “just the beginning” to a “bluer, brighter and more progressive El Paso County”.

That is simply not true.

With a mostly moderate to right leaning City Council, our new Mayor will need the assistance of the Council to get local ordinances passed. It is the hope of all — that the Council be cooperative, but no one can force the City Council to help.

Knowing this may be why new Mayor disputes the post on the Democrat’s Facebook page saying “… I am not a progressive candidate.”

Indeed. Any spin to the contrary appears to be wishful thinking on the part of a few rebels.

And Newsweek. (LOL)

Even local Democrat party Chairwoman Mischa Smith admits in the Gazette, “We’ve never called him a progressive. We are not claiming him.” She continues saying. “That being said, people are still saying Colorado Springs can’t be progressive, that progressive people can’t win here, and we are a Republican stronghold”. Which is very true.

Sorry, Mr. Guevara, but in Colorado Springs we are tuning into another station casting the history and present of Colorado Springs with a truthful spirit — instead of a lying one.

As we all know the COS Democrat organization can’t get a majority of Democrats on City Council or any Democrat at all on the Board of County Commissioners.

Unless Republicans keep infighting.

With that in mind, let’s be rid of the exaggerated headlines. If positive change is coming to Colorado Springs — it will require bi-partisan agreement.

This is not Cuba. Che Guevara style propaganda in headlines will not scare us Republicans into abandoning our posts. Any attempt at a takeover in Colorado Springs will be met with the fullest resistance.

Or we could work on mutually agreed policies that solve problems for the betterment of our city.

Easy choice.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.